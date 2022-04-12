HINESBURG — The Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Office of Highway Safety and the Chittenden/Franklin County SHARP Programs are collaborating on the first 2022 Child Passenger Safety Seat Check event of the year in Vermont.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held 9:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 16 at the Hinesburg Fire Department on Route 116. Kids will receive a free chocolate bunny while supplies last for completing the fitting.
“Child passenger safety seats are designed to protect our youngest passengers in the event of a crash, but these seats cannot work as designed when they are not installed correctly,” said Sid Bradley, coordinator of the Vermont Child Passenger Safety Program.
Data from the program shows that nearly half of all parents were not able to properly install and harness their child’s car seat or booster.
Appointments are not required, but those who want to schedule one for Saturday’s event should contact Lt. Fortin at 802-316-0620 or Sid Bradley at 802-734-0510.
Those who can’t make this event can find other car seat events and other helpful information by going to beseatsmart.org.
