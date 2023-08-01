VERMONT — Hannaford Supermarkets announced July 27 a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by the recent severe flooding in Vermont, as well as New York’s Hudson Valley region and New Hampshire.
The donation from Hannaford will help the Red Cross provide safe refuge, nourishing meals and snacks, emotional support, and health and mental health services to residents of communities impacted by disaster.
“Supermarkets are the anchors of our communities, and in times of incredible need such as this, we strongly believe that it’s our responsibility to help our neighbors,” said Melissa Roberge, director of operations for Hannaford supermarkets in Vermont. “Our communities are resilient, and we are pleased to work together with the American Red Cross as we begin to lay the foundation to recover and rebuild even stronger than before.”
“Communities in Vermont and across the Northeast have been devastated by recent storms and historic flooding,” said John Montes, regional disaster officer for American Red Cross Northern New England. “Hannaford’s incredible support of the American Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts will help provide tangible and timely assistance to individuals and families in need – shelter, food, water, emergency supplies, mental health support, and compassionate care. We are so grateful to Hannaford for supporting the work of the Red Cross, and proud that you will stand with us as we provide help and hope to disaster survivors in need.”
More than 250 American Red Cross disaster workers from across the country are currently helping individuals and families in Vermont. With the help of its partners, the American Red Cross has:
Provided more than 890 overnight stays for roughly 190 residents in four emergency shelters.
Served more than 24,700 meals and snacks.
Provided nearly 33,000 relief items, including comfort kits and emergency supplies, to residents.
Provided critical relief assistance to more than 2,670 households.
For free 24/7 support from the American Red Cross, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.
For more information about or to donate to the American Red Cross, call 800-RED-CROSS, visit www.redcross.org, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Individuals interested in making a donation to the Red Cross’ disaster relief in Vermont should write “Vermont Floods” in the memo line of a check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to their local Red Cross chapter.
