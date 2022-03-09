MONTPELIER — H. 491, a bill that would finalize the separation of the Village of Essex Junction from the Town of Essex, is now in the hands of the Vermont Senate.
The bill, which was passed by Vermont’s House of Representatives on Feb. 22,would:
create the City of Essex Junction and approve the adoption of the City charter
provide for the transition of the Village of Essex Junction to the City of Essex Junction, including the City’s contribution to consolidated services with the Town of Essex;
and repeal the charter of the Village of Essex Junction.
After the village board of trustees created the new city charter in fall 2021 and village voters approved it in November, the bill entered the House in January. The charter would separate the Village of Essex Junction and Town of Essex’s administration, clerk/treasurer, finance, information technology and public works operations.
Before being voted on by the House and passed to the Senate, the House Committees on Government Operations and Ways and Means discussed the bill.
Various local officials, like Reps. Lori Houghton and Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction), Village President Andrew Brown, Town Selectboard Chair Andy Watts and Essex Police Chief Ron Hoague, gave testimony to legislators. Both committees made minor adjustments to the bill.
On Feb. 18, when the bill was read by the full House for the second time, Rep. Peter Anthony (D-Barre City) of the Committee on Government Operations took legislators through the bill section by section.
After explaining the city’s type of government and transitional provisions, as well as its process for appointing officials and creating ordinances, he asked the House to consider approval.
“The village and the town have struggled to create a system of equitable shared governance,” he said. “This goes back a long time, measured in generations.”
Rep. Christopher Mattos (R-Milton) then explained that the Committee on Ways and Means rewrote the section of the charter that addresses the city’s assessment and taxation agreement.
“Our strike out doesn’t change the authority of the council to negotiate and execute the assessment of taxation agreements between the city and the taxpayer,” he said. “We’re just strengthening the language around the education of the property tax.”
Before the vote, Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) thanked both committees for their work on the bill.
“Today’s vote marks a momentous milestone, moving us one step closer to the creation of the City of Essex Junction,” she said. “I hold extreme gratitude to the many hands that contributed and the efforts towards today’s vote. It truly takes a village to create a city.”
H. 491 was read for the third time on Feb. 22, and passed out of the House in a majority vote. A few “nays” could be heard.
On Feb. 24, H. 491 was read by the Senate for the first time and referred to the Senate Committee on Government Operations, which has jurisdiction over matters relating to the administration of government.
As of March 9, the committee had not yet placed the bill on its calendar for discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.