ESSEX TOWN — “The word ‘public’ starts getting into very gray areas,” Lt. Robert Kissenger said at last night’s July 11 selectboard meeting.
A complicated discussion ensued when Chief of Essex Police Ron Hoague and Lt. Kissinger presented the final draft of the town’s public nuisance ordinance to board members.
Chief Hoague and Lt. Kissinger brought a first draft of the ordinance before the selectboard on Sept. 13, 2021, according to a Sept. 14, 2021 Reporter article.
The ordinance is meant to cover issues the police department has seen during Chief Hoague’s time that are not currently addressed in other ordinances.
These issues include excessive noise, disorderly conduct and open alcoholic beverage containers, and public nudity and urination.
When the board asked how police would handle cases of public urination and public nudity, a larger question was brought forth: what is considered public?
The current draft defines public as “any bridge, culvert, roadway, street, square, fairground, sidewalk, alley, playground, park, or school property or other place open temporarily or permanently to the public or general circulation of vehicles or pedestrians within the Town of Essex.”
Though the selectboard members felt there were cases where the definition of public needed to be more clear.
“Public place is, if someone is standing on the sidewalk they can’t urinate on that sidewalk,” Selectboard Vice Chair Tracey Delphia said. “But if they're standing five feet from the sidewalk on their own property, in clear view of passing traffic, is that okay?”
It would be “okay” according to the current ordinance, Chief Hoague said.
Police have run into people urinating on their own property, but the department is not looking to write those individuals a ticket, Lt. Kissinger said.
When that private urination happens in the view of the public though, is when the issue becomes complicated. Officers currently have an educational conversation with the individual in these circumstances.
“If that’s [the word ‘public’] something that needs to be defined in here, or come up with a better definition and add that to the ordinance, then maybe that’s something we should do,” Lt. Kissinger said.
To find a better definition, Lt. Kissinger said the department will do outside research before writing their own.
“We can go back and we can look at what other towns have used for the word public, or whether there’s a state statute that covers that…and we could possibly adopt that language,” Lt. Kissinger said.
The Town of Colchester’s Code of Ordinances defines a public place as “a place visited by many persons and usually accessible to the neighboring public.”
The Town of Milton does not have any ordinances that define public nudity or urination, Milton Chief of Police Stephen Laroche told the Reporter.
The Town of Williston’s public indecency ordinance does not define “public.”
Adding a definition will provide more clarity to the Essex Police Department as they respond to these calls. The department wants to avoid one of its officers being on the scene of a possible ordinance violation and unsure if they can issue a ticket, Lt. Kissinger said.
“The more defined we are the better,” he said.
Watch the recording of the selectboard meeting here.
Read the agenda for the selectboard meeting here.
