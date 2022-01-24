ESSEX JUNCTION — The Village of Essex Junction trustees are seeking the assistance of village residents to guide the recruitment and hiring process of the future City Manager.
The future manager will be the head of the city government, leading the day-to-day operations and hiring and supervising personnel.
The trustees would like to appoint a diverse committee of up to nine people, to develop a timeline and strategy for the successful recruitment and hiring of the manager. The committee shall seek and provide input opportunities for the general public, trustees, staff and department heads throughout the process so the hiring reflects what constituents want and believe the manager should possess.
The intention is to gather a wide variety of voices from throughout the community, including marginalized populations. The committee is planning the recruitment and hiring process, but is not necessarily the hiring committee. Committee member traits and experiences that would be beneficial, but are not necessary, include: HR recruitment and hiring experience, general government service or knowledge, experience in public engagement strategies, writing, organizing, logistics planning, and/or if you are simply interested in helping to create the new City of Essex Junction and want to contribute to your community.
The trustees hope to have a variety of committee members who represent different sectors of the community. Youth are welcome as well and encouraged to apply. Committee members will be compensated $50 per meeting. The committee’s role is anticipated to be March through August. Meeting day, time and frequency will be determined once the committee is formed, but is anticipated to be once every two to three weeks early in the process, and less as things progress.
To be considered, please send an e-mail of interest that states your name, address, why you are interested in joining the committee, and what experiences, skills, knowledge, or characteristics you have that you think will make you a valuable resource and committee member. Letters should be sent to Tammy Getchell (tgetchell@essexjunction.org) by Wednesday, Feb. 2. Questions can be sent to Brad Luck (bluck@ejrp.org, 802-878-1375).
