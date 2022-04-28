ESSEX JUNCTION — In the board of trustees’ first meeting since the announcement that the Village of Essex Junction will become a city, trustees approved the job description and salary range for the city manager.
The village will officially become Vermont’s 10th city on July 1, and a city manager will be needed to replace interim co-managers Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko.
After some back and forth about whether knowledge of municipal government is a deal breaker, the trustees approved a five-page job description during Wednesday night’s meeting. They also agreed to pay the manager an annual salary of $105,000 to $130,200, based on experience.
Trustee President Andrew Brown was not present at the meeting.
With the description and salary approved, the village can now begin the hiring process, which will be aided by the volunteer City Manager Recruitment and Hiring Committees.
In the draft job description brought before the trustees on Wednesday, the list of qualifications for the position included 4-6 years of experience in municipal administration as well as “substantial knowledge of municipal operations.”
But Trustee Amber Thibeault said she thought it not necessary for the applicant to have worked for a municipality before.
“I would not disqualify someone who has never worked in the municipal sector,” she said.
When Vice President Raj Chawla suggested revising the sentence to be “substantial knowledge of municipal operations or similar-sized organizations,” trustee George Tyler disagreed.
“We definitely want someone who understands what a [municipal] manager does,” he said. “Someone who’s been a manager in private industry, and isn’t used to the regulatory environment and the public transparency piece, they may not thrive here.”
For example, Tyler said, he’s always wanted to drive a snow plow, but he doesn’t because he knows he has no qualifications.
“It just looks like a cool job,” he said, laughing.
Thibeault countered by noting that a nonprofit or private industry leader — while not familiar with municipal work — could have other useful experiences, like crafting a budget and managing a team of department heads.
“I am a strong believer in being able to train somebody to do something, but you can’t train attitude,” she said. “If we can get somebody with a really good attitude who wants to learn, then I wouldn’t throw them out.”
In the end, the trustees opted to remove the sentence: “Substantial knowledge of municipal operations” and keep the rest of the paragraph that says the manager should have “knowledge of municipal finance, budgets, personnel policies and practices, collective bargaining, state and federal agencies as they relate to municipal government, charter and policies, federal and state laws” by the end of the their first year in the position.
“I sort of imagine a manager myself who is a skilled manager but is also equally skilled in community engagement,” Chawla said.
