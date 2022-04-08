ESSEX JUNCTION — On or before April 12, Village voters are being asked to approve a general fund budget of $6,310,015 for fiscal year 2023.
The budget includes an 11.9% increase over the previous, due to the need to fund new positions as Essex Junction moves to become an independent municipality.
The new positions included in the budget are: City Manager, Human Resources Director, Finance Director and Recreation Customer Service Specialist. Salaries and budgets for those positions total $564,509.
The village has already hired two of these positions, including Jess Morris as finance director and Colleen Dwyer as human resources director. Hiring and recruitment committees for the city manager position were assembled earlier this month.
Another driver of the increased budget is the annual, planned increase in capital transfer.
During an informational forum with Town Meeting TV, Interim Village Co-Manager Brad Luck said Essex Junction has been adding 15% more to the fund for the last several years to “keep ourselves solvent and continue to meet the needs of our future capital expenditures.”
Other new expenses in the $6.3 million budget include $18,000 for legal fees associated with separating from the Town of Essex, $37,000 for additional road paving projects and $13,020 to continue mailing ballots to all active, registered voters.
All of this expected to increase municipal property taxes by 3.44% or by $32 on a $280,000 home.
“The tax rate is not going up as much as the actual budget increase because some of our revenues have increased,” Luck said.
Most notably, in this budget, Essex Junction will be utilizing $375,000 of its $3.2 million in awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds to help offset costs.
“We’ll have the remaining amount to expend over the next several years,” Luck said.
Approving a local option tax
In Article 3, voters are being asked to approve a 1% tax on sales, meals, alcoholic beverages and rooms. The tax would be paid by village residents and visitors alike and is a method of raising municipal revenue without increasing property taxes.
During the same forum, Village President Andrew Brown said many other municipalities — like Burlington, Colchester, South Burlington and Winooski — utilize a local option tax.
Brown said that without a local option tax or an increase in property taxes, the village’s capital reserve funds will run out in fiscal year 2025.
“We are still going to have capital projects that need to be funded, so the question is do we want to ask those who come into our community, utilize the services that our community has but do not pay property taxes, to also contribute to this? Or do we want to look towards just the property tax rate to fund our capital expenditures?” Brown said.
Cannabis sales in the village
In Article 4, voters are being asked to approve retail cannabis sales in the Village of Essex Junction.
In October, retail cannabis sales will become legal in Vermont, but municipalities must opt-in individually. In March, Town of Essex voters, as well as voters in St. Albans Town, Rutland, Barre and Middlesex approved retail cannabis sales within their communities.
While many of the rules regarding legalized sales are still being developed by Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board, it is known that retailers will not be allowed within 500 feet of a school.
Without a local option tax, Essex Junction will not be able to reap the monetary benefits of retail cannabis sales.
New Main Street water line
In Article 5, voters are being asked to allow the village to borrow up to $3,070,000 to finance the replacement of the Main Street water line.
The new line would replace the water line on Main Street from the bridge next to the Town Offices at 81 Main St to the Champlain Water District tank off of Upper Main Street.
The current line, which town administrators say has reached the end of its life, has seen 10 breaks in the last 30 years, each of which has caused major damage and costly fixes.
“The number of breaks is increasing rapidly, and with each new break, the cost to repair them becomes even higher,” Brown said.
If approved, the approximately $3 million bond would be paid back over time without an increase in user rates. Current contributions to the capital fund would be sufficient.
Village board of trustees
Two candidates are vying for one three-year seat on the Village board of trustees. Incumbent Raj Chawla faces competition from Andrew Champagne.
Learn more about each candidate in this forum hosted by Town Meeting TV and the Essex Reporter:
