ESSEX JUNCTION — The Village of Essex Junction has hired Jess Morris as the new finance director.
Morris is currently the finance director for the Town of Milton, a position she has held since 2017. She previously held positions with other organizations as a controller, business manager/treasurer, accounts payable specialist and accounting assistant.
“We are excited to have Jess joining the village,” said Brad Luck, Essex Junction Recreation & Parks director and interim co-manager, in a Jan. 26 release. “She is going to be able to hit the ground running to not only manage our finances but to help work with the Town to begin the disentangling of the village/town finances and work towards being separate.”
Morris lives in Milton with her husband and son and grew up in Colchester. She will begin in her new role on Feb. 7.
Previously, the Essex Finance Department under the direction of Sarah Macy, handled village finances, though village records and ledgers were kept separate from the town. Morris will operate alongside Macy at 81 Main St. until the departments are able to operate independently. At such time, the Village finance department will relocate to 2 Lincoln St.
