ESSEX TOWN — Two people from the Vermont-based startup Myti visited the Essex Town Economic Development Commission on Thursday to present information about their company and explain how it might help local businesses deliver their products to local residents.
Customers who use Myti can shop at multiple stores in their area and have all of their items delivered in one package. The business integrates into the store’s point-of-sale inventory system and delivers orders with electric vehicles to be more environmentally efficient.
Cyrus Patton and Brooke Isabelle say the business helps keep more money in the local economy, compared to other online retailers like Amazon. The store already serves Lenny’s Shoes and Apparel in Williston, among other local businesses that are mostly located in Burlington.
“Prior to the pandemic, we had seen communities really sapped by online shopping, while the convenience of online shopping has been traded for the negative economic impact on local economies,” Patton said.
Between 1-7% of the money spent with a traditional online retailer stays in the community compared to 55-73% if you shop locally, according to Myti.
There is no cost to consumers to order and small businesses only need to pay ten percent of each order placed every 90 days to use the service, Patton said. Businesses do not need to have a physical storefront to work with Myti either.
Myti is currently making deliveries to most of Chittenden County excluding Jericho, Patton said.
He pointed out that people with limited mobility, limited transportation, or who are overly busy are particularly poised to benefit from the service.
At the end of the presentation, Economic Development Commission member Ken Signorello asked if Myti planned to expand to non-perishable agricultural products in the future. He suggested that by waiting until there were multiple orders of products ready to deliver, Myti could help local food producers and differentiate themselves from competitors.
Patton said the startup is focused on making an immediate impact to shoppers and that they had thought about helping farmers with excess produce before, but don’t see that coming to fruition soon.
Signorello said Myti could benefit many stores in Essex but still encouraged Myti to look into helping smaller food producers.
Isabelle said the startup plans to expand nationwide and they were hoping to keep things running smoothly the way they are, though she liked the idea.
Resident Patty Davis said she hoped to connect Myti to industrial developers in Essex so that they could partner and build a land-based small business community in Saxon Hill while also running their online business.
“How can we connect you to the vultures so we can prevent them from coming down and doing what the residents don't want by having you intercept and making it a win-win economically for this community?” she said, referring to the ongoing development of larger businesses in the area.
Those interested in learning more about Myti can visit their website at myti.com. You can watch the meeting covered in this article here.
The Economic Development Commission meets from 8-9:15 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the town offices at 81 Main Street in Essex Junction. Those wanting to learn more about the commission can do so here.
