ESSEX TOWN — Selectboard candidates Andy Watts and Ethan Lawrence will participate in a forum at 5:25 p.m. this evening on Town Meeting TV.
Watts and Lawrence are running uncontested for two three-year seats on the board. To help voters understand their positions on various issues, Essex Reporter editor Bridget Higdon will ask a series of questions.
Watts, the board's current chair, has been on the selectboard for nearly a decade. He worked at IBM and Global Foundries before moving to the circulation department at Seven Days. Lawrence, a farmer, welder and small business owner, was first elected to the board in 2022.
Forum viewers are encouraged to call 802-862-3966 to ask the candidates questions. Higdon will prioritize call-in questions from viewers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.