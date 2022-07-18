ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex is holding two public information sessions on next year’s budget and the use of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act. The public is invited to attend to provide feedback.
The first session is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. July 27 and the second for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4. The meetings will be hybrid, allowing residents to join from their homes on Zoom or in person at the Town Office at 81 Main Street.
Those interested in joining online can find how to do so here. Public Wi-Fi is available at the municipal offices, libraries and hotspot locations can be found on the VT Public Service Department’s map here.
The two sessions, which will focus on the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, the Capital Plan 2024-2029 and ARPA, will be hosted by Jen Knauer, who teaches graduate courses in mediation and conflict management at Champlain College.
“The Town of Essex Fiscal Year 2024 proposed budget reflects resource allocations consistent with Town policies, goals and priorities,” the Town website states. “Budget documents include action plans, program goals and the standards by which the delivery of services to the public will be measured.
Community members who cannot attend the sessions but would still like to voice their opinions on the proposed budget can fill out a budget feedback form here.
The American Rescue Plan Act discussion will help the Town of Essex understand what its community’s top priorities are for the $3.3 million budget. Those who cannot attend either of the meeting sessions can fill out a survey with their opinions here.
There are currently 29 projects the Town suggests the money can fund. The projects fall under stormwater, transportation, buildings, infrastructure, capital and miscellaneous categories.
Find more information about the topics of discussion at the Town Manager web page or contact Town Manager Greg Duggan at 878-1341 or gduggan@essex.org.
