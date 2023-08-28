ESSEX TOWN — As the Town of Essex works to update its zoning bylaws, the Planning Commission had a spirited discussion last week about fences and garage sales.
On Thursday night, commissioners had diverging opinions on amendments to the bylaws, which regulate how land and property can be used and changed in Essex Town.
The commission was specifically concerned about the recommendations from the Essex Selectboard regarding the height of fences and whether garage sales should be allowed only with a sufficient amount of parking space on the property.
The selectboard recommended fences not exceed eight feet on property lines or be placed on top of each other.
Planning Commission Chair Dustin Bruso said he heard about a situation where a neighbor had stacked fences on top of each other during a dispute with another neighbor. That might have been a catalyst for this suggestion, he said.
“It gets into personal preference, maybe I want to have solid fence for four feet and lattice fence for the next four feet,” he said, arguing that the Planning Commission shouldn’t have design control in areas it doesn’t possess the right to. “It might be a structural limitation, but if we're not intruding on the state definition of nuisance and we're not depriving light or air I’m not sure why we're getting into it.”
Committee Member Daniel Parkins worried the one situation with a neighbor could have unintended consequences for other residents and cause more conflict.
Additionally, the recommendation only applies to fences directly on the property line, meaning that fences off the property line were excluded.
Parkins recommended the commission could stipulate that neighbors come to an agreement on fences, but Bruso expressed concerns that this was leaning into civil matters.
“It seems like eight feet as a one-size-fits-all is probably not right to do that way because there’s always different circumstances such as topography and other things,” committee member Trefor Williams said.
The commission also spoke about a memo community development director Katherine Sonnick wrote about allowing garage and yard sales only if there is enough parking.
“That’s also an equity issue, that people who are more likely to have garage sales are being restricted,” Parkins said, while acknowledging he was making an assumption.
Town Planner Kent Johnson asked how people would know how many people are coming to their garage or yard sale.
“I feel that this provides privileges to property owners that have parking, instead of a privilege that should be available to anyone,” Parkins said. “I think that yard sales are often done as a way to make ends meet ,and I wouldn’t want to prevent someone from doing that based on where they live.”
Parkins agreed with the selectboard’s recommendation to limit the amount of sales or amount of time that these sales happened.
Committee member Georgia Lavigne agreed, but said she could understand how parking might be a cause of concern if the sale was happening on a highway such as Route 15, but committee member John Mangan argued that this could be redundant with law enforcement.
“What can happen is that if you report it enough times, they will do something about it,” Mangan said.
The commission approved sending new recommendations to the Selectboard with these suggested changes.
The Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month on Zoom and 81 Main Street in Essex Junction. You can watch the planning commission meeting covered in this article here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.