ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex has hired Nanette Rogers as the Town Clerk.
Rogers has spent the past 22 years working for the Town of Westford. She served as the town clerk from 2001 to 2022, and as town administrator from 2001 to present. Along with her vast municipal experience, Rogers is a Certified Vermont Municipal Clerk and a graduate of the New England Municipal Clerk’s institute and academy. Rogers has also served on the New England Association of City and Town Clerks (NEACTC) board of directors.
“I am very excited and honored to have been selected to serve the Town of Essex as its Town Clerk," Rogers said in a statement. "I look forward to being a part of the Essex team and meeting town residents."
Rogers was hired out of many qualified candidates following a competitive search and interview process.
“I am thrilled to have Nanette coming to Essex as the Town Clerk,” said Essex Town Manager Greg Duggan. “Her years of experience and excitement about the job will serve Essex well.”
Rogers will start in her new role on Sept. 18.
“We are incredibly excited to have Nanette join the Essex team. Her extensive knowledge of the Town Clerk role, and of overall municipal operations, will be very beneficial to the Town Clerk’s department”, said Travis Sabataso, human resources director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.