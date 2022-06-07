ESSEX — The Town of Essex has announced the promotion of Aaron Martin, P.E., to Public Works director.
Martin has been with the Town for 16 years, serving in multiple roles. Martin served as the utilities director and town engineer up until July 2021, when he was promoted to director of Public Works operations.
During his time in Essex, Martin has worked on many large projects, including oversight of the town’s water and sewer systems. He has been heavily involved in the town’s transportation networks, obtaining close to $1 million of grants to improve roads and sidewalks.
Martin has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Vermont, and more than 20 total years of experience in engineering and public works operations.
Martin will replace current Public Works Director Dennis Lutz, who is retiring in July after nearly 38 years with the Town of Essex.
“Aaron has consistently proven that he is smart, collaborative, and impartial in his work, whether he is planning for infrastructure upgrades or working with colleagues, residents, or developers,” said Town Manager Greg Duggan. “Although Dennis Lutz will be sorely missed, there isn’t a better person to replace him than Aaron. I’m thrilled that he is willing to take over as Public Works Director, and know that there will be a smooth transition for Public Works and the Town of Essex.”
Aaron will begin his new role on July 16, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.