ESSEX TOWN — In an office tucked away on the second floor of 81 Main Street, full of binders detailing zoning regulations and other town records, Katherine Sonnick returns to the building after ten years as the new Community Development Director.
Sonnick, an Essex native and former Town Planner for the Town of Essex, is very familiar with the area. She now leads a team in addressing zoning and economic development issues.
After leaving her Town Planner position in 2012, Sonnick worked as the Planning Director for the Town of Milton for two years and then the Planning and Development Coordinator for the Town of Jericho for over seven years.
In those roles, Sonnick learned the benefits of encouraging collaboration between different departments and committees to mitigate project siloing.
“How can we get a broader range of voices, people and partnerships?” Sonnick asks herself.
When Sonnick left Essex in 2012 she knew she wanted to come back eventually. Ten years later, the community development position opened up.
“Being in a different hometown, seeing how things are done differently, working with different people, coming back with that experience [was] a really valuable thing,” she said. “When I saw that the job was open I [thought] ‘Oh this might be my time.’”
In her previous role as Town Planner, Sonnick focused on development review while her new role is more overarching.
“The biggest [change] is I have staff I oversee so there’s a lot more administrative things I have to be responsible for as a department head,” she said.
Before Sonnick came on, the town was functioning without a Community Development Director for a few months. Now that Sonnick has joined the team she wants to understand how everyone works best.
“I’m very new … So one of the big things is getting to know my staff, getting to know what issues are going on, not just in the office but in town,” Sonnick said.
One project Sonnick is currently working on is updating the Town’s bylaws with funding from a state grant. The updates will focus on how to create zoning around more compact and walkable development to increase housing opportunities.
“I’ve been working on choosing a consultant for that project so that’s kind of exciting,” Sonnick said. “We’re at the beginning stages so I’ve been able to jump in kind of at the start.”
Throughout the process Sonnick continues to refer to the town plan and the zoning regulations to make sure she understands all of the details.
As a young girl growing up in Essex, Sonnick didn’t spend her days thinking about zoning directly, but she did have an ideal town layout.
“I liked things that were walkable and I liked to be close to my friends or close to school, and that’s not where I lived,” she said. “So I always dreamed of there being a shortcut to my friend’s backyard.”
