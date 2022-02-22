ESSEX — Approving the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget on the Town of Essex’s March ballot would result in a larger-than-usual municipal property tax increase.
The proposed budget totals $16.68 million. If approved, the tax rate will increase by 4%.
“That’s higher than we usually support,” Essex Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said during a Town Meeting TV forum that was moderated by the Reporter’s Managing Editor Bridget Higdon. “Usually it’s closer to 3%, but this is I think a unique year, given the need to do some work to start the transition associated with separation.”
For the owner of a $280,000 home, that increase equates to $59.36.
In return for higher bills, taxpayers will see investments in equity initiatives and mental health supports, new municipal positions and stipends for members of boards and committees.
Proposed staffing changes
The budget proposes several changes to municipal staff in order to better suit town needs and minimize costs, Watts said.
When shared management between the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction dissolves, one management position will be eliminated from the town office and an Assistant to the Manager position will be added.
Previously, the assistant manager was a village employee, Watts said, and so now the town must hire its own.
Two 40-hour per week, day-time, per diem firefighter positions are being added to the Essex Fire Department for a total of $89,565. Watts said Fire Chief Charles Cole requested four new firefighters, but the selectboard compromised on two.
“That was a request from our fire chief,” Watts said. “It should help us satisfy the needs of the community for emergency services.”
A vacant patrol officer position in the Essex Police Department will be converted into a Community Affairs Liaison,
The town is also adding a full-time Parks and Maintenance Tech position that will be shared between the Parks and Public Works departments.
Other costs
Essex’s contribution to Essex Rescue is increasing by $164,746. This is the first step in a four-year plan to more adequately fund the non-profit ambulance service.
In early December, Colleen Nesto, Essex Rescue’s executive director, requested an increase in funding from the Essex selectboard. She said the request for a total of $241,046 is due to growing call volume, rising equipment costs, decreasing insurance reimbursement rates and the need to hire more full-time staff.
Essex Rescue currently staffs one ambulance 24/7, 365 days a year. The additional full-time staff would be used to “reliably operate a second ambulance during peak call times,” Nesto stated during a Dec. 6 selectboard meeting.
Watts said if the village successfully separates from the town, the increase in funding to Essex Rescue would be paid on a per capita basis.
The budget also includes $30,000 for use by the Equity Committee and funds to be distributed as stipends to the volunteers serving on boards and commissions. That practice started this year and will continue for the second year in a row.
“We’re trying to diversify who we have on the boards,” Watts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.