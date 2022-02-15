ESSEX — Kendall Chamberlain is one of three candidates vying for two three-year seats on the Essex selectboard.
On March 1, his name will be on the ballot beside Andrew Champagne and current member Dawn Hill-Fleury.
Chamberlain, a self described "outsider," has lived in rural Essex his entire life. He has experience working in municipal government as a long-time Town of Richmond employee.
He spoke with the Reporter about why he's and what he hopes to achieve if elected. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why are you running for this position?
A: I think some of our current selectboard members have a very clearly biased agenda. The selectboard should really have the best interests of the town — the whole town — front and center all the time.
I was also involved with the firearms ordinance discussion. I've noticed that a lot of the ordinances being crafted only meet the needs of a very dense, suburban area — not necessarily the needs of a more rural town. I think that's had a lot to do with why we're looking at separation.
Q: What do you think makes you qualified to serve on the board?
A: I've been a Town of Richmond employee since 1985. I run the water and sewer department. I’ve seen a lot of Richmond selectboards come and go, so I'm familiar with how governments operate.
I've lived here all my life. My parents built the house in 1948. I stayed and took care of my mom. When she passed on, I stayed here with my wife.
I've had folks who I respect a lot say that I might make a good selectboard member, so I guess we'll find out.
Q: What do you think the selectboard’s biggest priorities should be this year?
A: Separation. I think there’s a lot that needs to be sured off and settled out. One of the things I haven't seen mentioned much is that the new City of Essex Junction is going to control the wastewater facility, so I hope there's some really robust discussions going on to reserve capacity for the Town of Essex.
If the town is going to have responsible growth in the future, we’re going to need water and sewer capacity. I see that as very important.
I see the Tree Farm as important, and I see Indian Brook Reservoir as important. Mostly, I see as important divvying up the things that have been together for so long in a fair and equitable manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.