ESSEX — Ethan Lawrence is running for the one-year seat on the Essex selectboard.
Though his name is the only one appearing on the ballot, Lawrence has competition from Brian Shelden, who is running a write-in campaign.
Lawrence is a farmer, welder and business owner who moved to Essex with his wife in 2018.
He spoke with the Reporter about why he's running and what he hopes to achieve if elected. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why are you running for this position?
A: During the [most recent] plan to merge, I developed an interest in being involved and knowing what was going on. Because it’s easy to say, ‘Well, I wish this would have been different,’ but [it’s more beneficial] to be involved and speak in public.
For this election, I saw Dawn [Hill-Fleury] and Kendall [Chamberlain] filed pretty early [for the three-year seat]. But I found out nobody had stepped up, nobody had taken the initiative to take up the one-year seat on the selectboard. And, you know, maybe this wasn't something that I had planned all year to do, but I felt the need to step up and take that level of responsibility because it's a very trying time, and I think that we needed to have a full board.
Q: What do you think makes you qualified to serve on the board?
A: I'm only 26 years old, but I'm very frugal with money and good with finances. I currently own a business in Essex and I’ve done the paperwork to file for grants and funds and inspections. I graduated high school, and I'm a full time mechanic and welder. I'm very hands on and very good at problem solving.
Q: What do you believe the selectboard's biggest priorities should be this year?
A: I fully support separation. I will work hard to make sure that we do everything we can to ensure that it happens.
I also think it's important to keep a relationship with our neighbors since we share services. It's not supposed to be this nasty thing. It's just something that we have to deal with and we have to work forward. We need to make sure that the people in the village get a good deal, and we need to make sure that the people outside of the village have a fair and equal deal.
And I strongly support the Equity Committee. We need to make sure minorities are heard in our community and that we are working for diversity and racial equity.
Essex needs its salt shed replaced. I think it's important to face infrastructure problems head on, and so if we need to redo it, let's really do it the right way to the highest standards and spend the money so it lasts for 25, 30 years.
