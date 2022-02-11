ESSEX — Dawn Hill-Fleury is one of three candidates vying for two three-year seats on the Essex selectboard.
On March 1, her name will be on the ballot beside Kendall Chamberlain and Andrew Champagne.
Hill-Fleury joined the selectboard in June 2020 when she was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Annie Cooper. She then ran a campaign for the board’s one-year seat, winning in March 2021.
Hill-Fleury spoke with the Reporter about why she’s running for re-election and what she hopes to achieve if elected. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why are you running for re-election?
A: I'm running to see this separation completed. I really would like three years so that I can complete the separation. I care about the people of Essex. I want to see everybody get equal treatment. That's why I would like to be reelected.
People need to know that we're trying to look out for every town member, whether you're in the village or the TOV [town outside the village], we're trying to make it fair and equitable for everybody. It’s easy to merge stuff, but it’s a lot harder to take it apart.
Q: What, in your mind, makes you qualified to serve on the board?
A: I spent 40 years in school transportation. I was a bus driver and then I was a transportation administrator. And then I retired due to disability, and now I work as the administrative assistant for the Essex United Methodist Church.
I would say I’ve lived in Essex for my whole life, but I haven’t died yet. I’ve been here 63 years. I sat on the Essex school board for seven and a half years, and I've been on the Board of Civil Authority for 50 years. I've chaired it for the last 14.
I first became a justice of the peace when I was 18 years-old because I wanted to marry people. But then I got involved with elections, and I enjoyed that work too. Now, I love town meetings and election work and meeting people.
Q: What do you think the selectboard’s biggest priorities should be this year?
A: Growing economic development, keeping control of the tax rate and finding more affordable housing.
We have to make affordable housing a priority. We need to do research and really encourage development in the underdeveloped areas. We need to set the guidelines and work with planning and zoning to see what we can do here.
And then of course, I’d like to see all of the municipal facilities put together in one area, so the town clerk is not down on Main and the fire department and public works are not way up here in the center. Maybe not in the next year, but someday, I'd like to see a town compound so voters know where to go.
Editor's Note: Dawn Hill-Fleury opted not to provide a photo of herself to the Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.