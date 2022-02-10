ESSEX — Andrew Champagne is one of three candidates vying for two three-year seats on the Essex selectboard.
On March 1, his name will be on the ballot beside Kendall Chamberlain and current board member Dawn Hill-Fleury.
As a resident of the village, Champagne’s time on the board could be short if he’s elected. Should the state legislature and governor approve an independent City of Essex Junction, he would need to step down from the selectboard when the city becomes effective on July 1.
“I know my seat is going to be short, but it would be very, very important,” he said. “I think I can help make it a fairer deal.”
Champagne spoke with the Reporter about why he’s running and what he hopes to achieve if elected. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why are you running for this position?
A: I recognized that the community was hurting, and they needed help. I think I can help. I've noticed a number of things inside the town that seem to be off.
Initially, I wasn’t thinking of running for a selectboard or a trustees seat. I was thinking about running for the U.S. House or the U.S. Senate. But as I started to research what that would take, I thought I should probably start smaller.
Q: What do you think makes you qualified to serve on the board?
A: I'm a concerned citizen. That's what makes me qualified. I grew up here in Essex Junction. I was in California for 10 years and then I came back in 2015, so I've lived here basically my whole life.
I graduated from Clarkson University with an electrical engineering degree and concentrations in computer science and mathematics. I'm also a big news junkie.
Q: What do you believe the selectboard’s biggest priorities should be this year?
A: Housing is a big issue. I can buy a condo in Plattsburgh, NY for a price that I can’t in Essex.
The marijuana thing is something that should be approved and there are problems with the parks department. And, you know, they [the town outside the village] should figure out what they look like when separation occurs.
I also think the selectboard could improve its customer service. I find the meetings very passive-aggressive. People need to feel welcome to participate.
You should be able to get up there [at public forum] and talk for as long as you want about whatever. And if you want to talk more than once, you should be able to talk, because public interaction is the most important.
