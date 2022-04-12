Welcome to the Essex Reporter’s April 12 election dispatch. Below you will find quotes from candidates and members of the public about what they stand for and photos showing what is happening at the polls.
A missing perspective
At around 1 p.m., a group of school board candidates stood outside Essex Middle School. Most of them were chatting amongst their supporters, since very few people were walking by to vote or drop off ballots.
Jessica Neiles was picketing with others in support of Laura Taylor, one of five candidates running for two school board seats for the town outside the village.
“We're here to support my friend Laura Taylor. She’s been a teacher in the [Milton] school district for twelve years and she’s a parent and very passionate about all of our students,” she said.
Neiles added that Taylor’s support of equity, as well as her regular attendance at school board meetings make her good for the job.
Laura Taylor said she wants to bring her experience as a parent, teacher and taxpayer to the board. She wants to bring a perspective to the board that she feels is missing.
“I know the in’s and outs, and I think it's important that a teacher has a voice at the table as well,” she said.
‘A well-intentioned document’
Roger Drury, who is also running for a town outside the village seat, thinks the equity policy is well-intentioned but has the wrong focus.
“It uses terminology in its opening paragraph that I disagree with as a service member,” he said. “I would’ve preferred it to be written more broadly and inclusive.”
He said he had three kids currently attending Essex Westford schools.
“I’m running because I’ve been serving in the military since I was seventeen, and there’s an opportunity to serve in this role,” he said.
Al Bombardier, who has held a position in the school board for twenty years, had a different opinion on the equity policy.
“I’m committed to public education, not just in terms of equity but also inclusion,” he said.
He supports high standards for education and is concerned about closing the COVID achievement gap between students with resources, he said.
He is also concerned about the budget and supports bringing a monthly school board forum to deal with this and other issues.
“This year, we have $4.5 million in carry over funds. We have gone from a school budget of$ 82 million to $94 million per year which we cannot sustain after ESSER funds go away,” he said, referring to pandemic relief education funding given to the district by the state.
“We need a dialogue in our community to figure out how we're going forward,” he said.
A diverse voice
Marlon Versamy was inspired to run for the village school board seat after watching his daughter work her way through the schools, he said.
Verasamy’s experience in the U.S. Air Force, where he gained leadership and problem solving skills, was also helpful, he said.
“I think the school board has done a great job. I want to contribute a diverse voice to help every kid succeed this year and the years moving forward," he said.
Verasamy said he was impressed how the school had used extra funds to support students through the budget, including areas that had been less invested in in past years, he said.
“It’s taking every kid into accountability. I think the slogan people say sometimes is that it’s not for some people sometimes, but for all all the time,” he said about the school district’s equity policy.
