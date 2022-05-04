ESSEX — Tanya Vyhovsky is running for Vermont State Senate.
Vyhovsky, who currently represents Essex Town as a state representative in district Chittenden 8-1, announced Wednesday that she will run for one of the three seats in the new Chittenden-Central senate district.
“During my time in the statehouse, I’ve seen first-hand how much work needs to be done for struggling Vermonters,” Vyhovsky stated in a press release. “From saving the teacher and state employee pensions from draconian cuts and ensuring a balanced and fair solution, to expanding tenant protections and voter access, I’ve fought hard to make sure that no one is left out and left behind.
The new, three-member Chittenden Central District covers parts of Essex Town and Colchester, all of Winooski and most of Burlington. Previously, six senators represented all of Chittenden County.
Vyhovsky was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives in 2020 and serves on the Government Operations Committee.
In the last two years, Vyhovsky has led sponsorship of House bill H.661 which helps break down barriers to licensure in the mental health field, and championed the Burlington Charter Change for Just Cause Evictions through her committee.
Earlier this year, when Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) announced his retirement, Vyhovsky considered running for U.S. Senate.
“I’m ready to bring that fight for economic, environmental, and social justice to the senate, so that every Vermonter can thrive,” she stated.
