ESSEX JUNCTION – Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) spoke to the Rotary Club of Essex at a candidate lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
A candidate for Vermont’s U.S. Senate seat, Rep. Welch spoke about his experience dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. He also answered questions from the lunch’s attendees about student loan forgiveness and the rising cost of prescription drugs.
The Rotary Club of Essex had previously hosted a lunch with Gerald Malloy, who is Rep. Welch’s main challenger, on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Editor’s Note: The Reporter is reaching out to Mallory for an interview ahead of the November election.
COVID-19 and the Capitol insurrection
Welch said he worked with members of both political parties to pass the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic to help businesses retain their employees.
Citizens' problems don’t change based on who they vote for, he said.
“If you're working and suddenly you’re facing the COVID-19 pandemic and there's no way to get child care it becomes about getting help,” he said.
Welch also addressed the Jan. 6 riots and how the democratic norms of peacefully transferring presidential power were challenged.
“If you lost, you accept it and move on,” he said. “My job as your Congressperson is to validate the state of Vermont’s vote for president. It's not to vote for the state.”
Welch said that if President Donald Trump had won the 2020 presidential election, he would have validated the election results for Vermont for him, just as he had for President Joe Biden.
Answering attendee questions
Welch answered a question from an attendee about how the president has the authority to forgive student loans without Congress’ approval.
Welch said he would have preferred for the student loan forgiveness plan to be debated and passed by Congress before being approved by the president, but ultimately agrees with the move.
“A lot of our kids have so many loans that they can’t get a start, and a lot of parents postpone retirement or retire with a second mortgage on their home [because of that],” he said.
By backing private student loans with the federal government, banks had no incentive not to let interest rates on the student loans rise and colleges raise tuition each year, Welch said.
“When I went to college, I would work for spending money and 10 hours a week covered it, now you would have to pretty much work 60 hours a week,” he said.
Welch also answered a question about how he would address rising prescription drug costs.
By passing the Inflation Reduction Act, he said Congress now allows the federal government to negotiate with drug companies in order to lower drug costs for consumers,
“The fact that we didn't have a mechanism to protect consumers against price gouging is a real indictment against your government,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.