Residents in the new Chittenden-North district, comprising Milton, Westford, Fairfax and part of Essex Town have two candidates to choose from this upcoming election day.
Republican Leland Morgan and Democrat Irene Wrenner are running for the lone seat in the state senate.
Previously Milton, Essex and Westford were a part of the six-member Chittenden district, lumped in with Underhill, Jericho, Bolton, RIchmond, Williston, Hinesburg, Shelburne, St. George, Charlotte, South Burlington and Burlington.
Fairfax was in the two-member Franklin district.
Chittenden-North now opens up an opportunity for Milton Essex, Westford and Fairfax residents to elect a senator from their own communities. The senate in Montpelier is yet to be graced by a senator from any of these towns for at least the last decade.
Come January, there will now be either a senator from Essex or Milton when session begins.
Morgan (Milton) and Wrenner (Essex) were supposed to meet for a candidate forum in September on CCTV together, fielding questions from residents on a variety of topics. But, due to apparent confusion with communication and scheduling, Morgan did not appear, leaving the space to Wrenner.
The Reporter aimed to fill that gap, asking Morgan questions on election issues leading to the vote in a few days.
Motivation for running
Morgan has served as a state representative in the legislature, representing Grand Isle County and West Milton. A veteran and former educator, Morgan said his motivation for running is mostly because of influence.
He said you can have more of a voice with 30 other senators as opposed to 150 representatives.
“I think whatever you have to say is probably heard a little better,” he said. “You have a little more chance of talking with people and getting them to think your way or you get to listen to people and get to think their way.”
In the legislature, Morgan served on the House Committee Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife. He emphasized working on reform to Vermont's land use laws, Act 250, which he says stagnates a lot of development in the state.
Act 250 has remained a point of conversation in many other races as well. Though Morgan said the specific changes he and the committee made during his time were too complex to walk through, generally he said he worked to “modernize it and make it more relevant to today’s society.”
He said serving on various boards in Milton including the selectboard and the school board in the past has given him a good idea of the issues people in the area care about.
Housing
One of these issues he said is housing.
“There's just not enough of it and that's something we're going to have to deal with very shortly in the legislature, maybe easing up regulations, making it a little easier for stuff to get built,” he said.
Morgan also said people are concerned about the price of heating and fuel. He noted the senate does not have direct control over these prices, but said he would be against a carbon tax which he said would make it more expensive for people to heat their homes this winter.
Crime
But another pillar of Morgan’s campaign surrounds public safety which he says his constituents are worried about and attributes to the “Defund the Police movement.”
“There's a lot of crime,” he said. “There's a lot of shootings that are taking place, which are becoming quite common actually compared to what they used to be.”
Despite crime in Burlington being significantly down from what it was a decade ago, Morgan said he hears from people all the time who say they don’t feel safe going to Burlington anymore and that needs to be addressed.
He said in Milton, which he noted has a much smaller population, crime rates are relatively low.
“We need to have good law enforcement and we don't need to defund it,” he said. “We need to fund it more.”
As a senator, Morgan remained unspecific about what could be done from a policy perspective but did mention his dissatisfaction with the State’s Attorney in Chittenden County Sarah George.
Prop 2 and Prop 5
On Proposition 2, an amendment to the state’s constitution removing language that would allow for slavery and indentured servitude, Morgan said he voted for it both times in the legislature and will be voting for it again on his own ballot.
“It's certainly not going to do any harm and I think it will make people feel better if it's sitting there as a constitutional amendment,” he said.
On Proposition 5, an amendment to the Vermont constitution which would protect the right to reproductive liberty, Morgan said he’s against as he feels it’s too vague.
Morgan said he voted against it in the legislature twice and that he’s yet to receive an answer as to what it “really means.”
“If we're going to have a constitutional amendment, let's have something written that everyone can read and everyone can understand, without it having to go into the courts to be deciphered,” he said.
When asked what specifically he would change, Morgan said he would make the amendment more specific, alluding to things he thinks the language might nefariously include.
“If you want it to be about abortions, talk about abortions, if it wants to be about transgender stuff, which people say that it might imply, let's talk about it, put that in there,” he said.
It remains unclear as to what he means by “transgender stuff.”
Healthcare
On healthcare, Morgan said the problem is clear, it’s too expensive.
He said something needs to be done and on the senate he would listen to different opinions on the topic and decide but that he doesn’t have a solution himself.
“I can't give you an answer now, but I know that it's not working,” he said. “We've got to do something so that people aren't spending all their money on health care.”
The need for a greater balance in Montpelier
Morgan said the difficulty of solving all these issues he sees is that there isn’t a balance in Montpelier. He said there needs to be more collaboration.
“You hear people on the news all the time saying, 'We crossed the aisles.' Nobody crosses the aisles down there,” he said. “We need to have a greater balance.”
