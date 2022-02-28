Town Meeting Day is upon us. On Tuesday, Essex voters will participate in an annual Vermont tradition that dates back to the late 1700s.
Here is a round-up of the Reporter's 2022 coverage, so you can be armed with all of the information you need in order to make decisions about Essex's future.
How do I vote?
If you voting by absentee ballot, fill it out and bring it to your polling place before 7 p.m. on March 1. It’s too late to put it in the mail.
Or
Go to the poll between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents of the Village of Essex Junction vote at Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive. Residents of the Town outside of the village vote at Essex Middle School, 58 Founders Drive.
What are we voting on?
On the first Tuesday of March, Vermont towns hold an election or meeting to:
- Elect local officials
- Approve the town budget for the upcoming year
- Vote on any other town-related issues
Who is running for local office?
Selectboard:
Kendall Chamberlain - 3 year term
Andrew Champagne - 3 year term
Dawn Hill-Fleury - 3 year term
Brian Shelden - 1 year term (write-in)
What will voting "yes" to the town budget mean for my taxes?
The proposed budget totals $16.68 million. If approved, the tax rate will increase by 4%.
For the owner of a $280,000 home, that increase equates to $59.36.
In return for higher bills, taxpayers will see investments in equity initiatives and mental health supports, new municipal positions and stipends for members of boards and committees.
What could voting "yes" to retail cannabis sales mean for Essex?
Voting “yes” to the question will legalize cannabis sales in all of Essex — including the Village of Essex Junction. However, the Village board of trustees or a voter-backed petition could decide whether to put a similar question on the Village Meeting ballot in April. The results of which would apply within the village.
Vermont is legalizing recreational cannabis use for all adults on Oct. 1. Nevertheless, towns will have to “opt in” to allow cannabis sales, which could bring additional tax revenue for towns who decide to do so.
The state-levied tax on cannabis products will be 14%. Under current law, municipalities do not receive a portion of this tax, according to guidance from the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. In its October 2021 report to the Vermont legislature,the board recommended that municipalities get a portion of the excise tax.
Municipalities that utilize a local option tax can gain revenue from retail cannabis sales. Neither the Town of Essex nor the Village of Essex Junction have a local options tax.
