The Snelling Center for Government is pleased to announce that Patrick Murray of Essex Junction has graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute.
The Class of 2022 celebrated with family members, colleagues and friends in attendance at Graduation on June 4, 2022 at Basin Harbor in Vergennes.
Murray is currently a Telecom Repair Technician at Firstlight Communications in Williston. As a participant in the Vermont Leadership Institute (VLI), Murray joined 22 other leaders from around the state for a unique series of eight overnight sessions designed to foster meaningful relationships and explore some of the most important issues facing Vermont.
With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy, innovation, and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion for all Vermonters, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.
In the penultimate session, associates are tasked with identifying a goal they would like to achieve once the program is over and identifying steps to do so, thereby gaining further tools and inspiration to lead transformative change using everything learned throughout the VLI experience.
With Graduation as the culmination of the VLI journey, this year’s keynote address was delivered by Sarah Waring, a 2009 graduate and USDA Director for Rural Development. Waring highlighted the interconnectedness of today’s challenges and the role of leaders to lean into that complexity and build leadership within community.
The Class of 2022 is the 27th graduating class and Murray now joins a professional network of over 1000 Vermont Leadership Network Alumni, including more than 650 VLI graduates who are positively influencing Vermont’s future in business, public policy, education, community development and a wide range of volunteer and non-profit sector roles.
