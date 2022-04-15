ESSEX — For Marguerite Ladd, the Town of Essex’s deputy manager, being scrappy in solving problems comes from experience.
Late last month, Ladd’s position in the municipality changed from assistant manager to deputy manager. She previously served as a town administrator in Cambridge.
The day-to-day position
The difference between being an assistant manager and a deputy manager is mostly structural and has to do with the Village of Essex Junction separating from the Town of Essex, she said.The two previously shared a Unified Manager but because of the different directions the municipalities are headed, the position was not renewed.
Ladd said many of the day-to-day duties have not changed and will continue to include the town and village until separation is completed.
Ladd works with Town Manager Greg Duggan to collaborate with different departments to help provide the services that are needed, she said.
“I love my job because you never know what will happen and it's a lot of problem solving,” she said. “Sometimes Mother Nature hands us issues or its the legislature or residents just want something different.It’s also about making services better and making the municipality run more efficiently.”
Ladd also deals with issues on local, regional and state scales such as the current inflation of costs for purchasing goods and services needed for the function of the town.
“I work to advocate on issues that affect the town to the legislature and work with regional bodies to find out new information to spread to Essex residents,” she said.
A prominent issue she and town staff are working on is finding ways to provide fiber internet to underserved areas.
“It’s a unique issue in Chittenden County because most of it is served, but the parts that aren’t are really hard to get to. So we work with other towns and residents and have gathered testimony for the legislature,” she said.
Ladd enjoys this collaboration with neighboring municipalities.
“The biggest thing to remember is that we serve 22,000 and we have to work together. Vermont is small,” she said.
Previous experience
When Ladd worked as a town administrator in Cambridge, she took on multiple roles in order to keep the town running.
“Town administrators in Vermont have such different jobs from each other depending on the town,” she said. “What I loved about my role in Cambridge was the board trusted me and wanted me to dig into all the issues.
Because she was part of a small staff, she had to dig for resources in different town departments and grants. This is also true of working in a larger municipality, which she considers an advantage, she said.
“I have the knowledge of how to make sure departments don’t get siloed so they can work together,” Ladd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.