ESSEX — Essex resident and local educator Leonora Dodge is seeking a legislative seat.
Dodge, a 22-year Vermont resident, announced her candidacy Thursday for one of two seats representing the newly created Chittenden-23 District, formerly Chittenden 8-1.
This district includes Essex constituents living in the Town of Essex outside of the Village of Essex Junction, as well as a small portion of the village.
Dodge hopes to serve in the Vermont House alongside current State Rep. Rey Garofano (D-Essex), and to fill the seat that will be vacated by Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, who is running for the State Senate.
When Dodge and her husband started a family, she was alarmed at the cost of child care in Vermont, she stated in a press release. She realized that there was little opportunity for her children to practice a foreign language or learn about our Mexican roots.
In response, in Burlington she ran weekly Spanish playgroups through Building Bright Futures and developed children’s activities and coordinated dozens of volunteers for the Burlington Latino Waterfront Festival.
When Dodge moved to Essex 12 years ago, she started giving Spanish lessons in her sons’ elementary classrooms and asked the PTO to support her in coordinating the International Potluck Dinner for the Essex Town schools.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Dodge returned to work full-time, as a para-educator in the K-4 Spanish Immersion program at Jericho Elementary.
“I have greatly enjoyed contributing to my community in a paid and volunteer capacity,” Dodge stated. “My move toward the political sphere comes out of a desire to collaborate with our strong Essex House delegation and other state leaders to improve the lives of Vermonters.”
Some of the issues Dodge says concern her as a mother and educator include: the current workforce shortage; the need for high-quality affordable mental health care; ensuring underserved students achieve academic and social success; and balancing environmental sustainability with the need for housing to rent and buy.
Garofano and Dodge will be running their campaigns alongside each other, Dodge said, to fill the two seats for Chittenden District 23.
