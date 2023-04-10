With an eye on their requirement to separate this July, the Essex Joint Housing Commission met on Wednesday to discuss how the future commissions would conduct business while complying with Vermont’s open meeting laws.
The commission currently serves the communities of Essex and Essex Junction by helping to ensure that residents have access to appropriate, affordable and accessible housing.
The group has worked in the past to identify priorities for a possible housing trust fund and to explore implementing inclusionary zoning in the town and city.
The commission currently has a combination of members who represent the City of Essex Junction and the Town of Essex. If the commission were to split without getting any additional members, there would be four members for the Essex Junction Commission and three members for the town of Essex Commission.
With just three members in the Town of Essex’s Housing Commission after separation, each member would be required to take on a leadership role to keep the commission active.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the commission voted to appoint Deb Flannery as Interim Chair, Rupesh Apur as Interim Vice Chair and Emily Taylor as Interim Clerk of the town housing commission. When the commissions separate on July 1, the three members will vote on their positions again.
According to Vermont open meeting law, a board must have a “quorum” or majority of members present in order to discuss business or make decisions.
The joint commission spent time Wednesday trying to figure out if the quorum for the boards (once separated), is based on the desired number of members or the actual number of members the commission has.
“That was a question I had and didn’t get an answer to but sustaining membership is a challenge all committees have,” Essex town planner Kent Johnson said. “You want to still be able to make decisions going forward and have meetings.”
Essex Junction Community Development director Christopher Yuen pointed out that since the populations the commissions are serving are smaller, it might make sense to move the targeted number of members of each from seven to five.
“I think we can manage with five but I think seven would be ideal,” Vice Chair Gabrielle Smith said, because she felt there was a lot of work involved in the commission.
“I'd love to see if it's possible to have a charter be written so that we have the capacity to have seven appointments and then have quorum be whatever is the lowest so that it's not tied to a set number,” she added.
While the housing commission can make recommendations for how many members should be targeted for recruitment and other details in the commission’s charters, the authority to make those decisions lies with the Essex Junction City Council and Town of Essex Selectboard.
Those interested in applying to the commission should apply through the municipality they are interested in. Residency is required for three of the five members on each board. For the other positions residency is optional, but preferred.
Those desiring to represent the Town of Essex can apply using this online form while those interested in representing the City of Essex Junction can apply using this online application here.
