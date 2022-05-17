ESSEX — Irene Wrenner will officially announce her candidacy for the new Chittenden-North State Senate seat on Tuesday.
Wrenner, a Democrat, was a longtime member and former chair of the Essex selectboard. She is also the former publisher of and reporter for the Essex ReTorter, a local news source. She has said she will step away from the role while campaigning for senate.
“I look forward to providing a voice for this new district, which is more rural than the previous six-seat Chittenden County district," she stated in a press release. "Chittenden-North includes small towns and the open spaces and scenic views that drew many of us to Vermont. Preserving the natural environment, while energizing each of these communities, is paramount."
The new Chittenden-North Senate district comprises Essex (north of Route 15 and east of Allen Martin Drive), Westford, Milton and Fairfax. The district was created by legislators during the recent reapportionment process in order to accommodate the growing Chittenden County population reported in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Two other candidates have already announced their candidacies for the seat: Essex resident Brian Shelden, a Democrat, and Milton resident and representative Leland Morgan, a Republican.
In addition to the activism she's become known for, Wrenner has volunteered in the community at a preschool, a food shelf and with Meals on Wheels.
She hopes to improve communication and transparency at the Statehouse, ensure that policies are fairly formed and pursue economic stability and affordability for residents. Wrenner stated she is excited at the prospect of leveraging her “17 years of listening, legwork and leadership in local government into a senate seat.”
She will officially kick-off her campaign at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at Full Circle Gardens, 68 Brigham Hill Road in Essex.
