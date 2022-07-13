ESSEX — Now that the Town of Essex is separated from the City of Essex Junction, the selectboard struggled to agree on a public nuisance ordinance that will work for the rural, suburban and urban needs of the town.
Selectboard member Kendall Chamberlin spoke up about the Town’s need for a different ordinance during a presentation from Chief of Essex Police Ron Hoague and Lt. Robert Kissinger on Monday night.
“It’s not lost on me that today is the first official meeting of the Town of Essex Selectboard, and I don’t think we should be adopting a cookie cutter city ordinance,” Chamberlin said.
Chief Hoague and Lt. Kissinger brought a first draft of the ordinance, initially a joint ordinance between the town and then-village, before the selectboard in September 2021, which the Essex city council has since approved.
“On the town side, there were a few lingering questions about some of the components of the ordinance,” Town Manager Greg Duggan said. “We put it on the back burner for a little bit, focused on some other things, there's been some interest in bringing it back up.”
Now that the Town and the City are officially separated, Chamberlin said the board should consider changing the ordinance in the same way they do zoning.
“I think it should be different,” Chamberlin said. “The Town is different from the Junction…I think some parts of town could probably use this ordinance and I think other parts of town don’t have any need for a public ordinance.”
Chamberlain said he would like to see statistics on which areas of the Town are making complaints from urban, suburban to rural.
“Nuisance behavior can often be very subjective,” he said.
The selectboard’s main discussions around which sections of the nuisance ordinance could be subjective are trash and noise.
“I am in a very rural part of town and my trash man comes at 5:30 a.m. in the morning and I would lose my service if this [became] 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” selectboard clerk Ethan Lawrence said.
The times of trash pickup were initially 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. but the then-trustees changed the times so they would all be the same.
“If the board’s recommendation is that we change that time, we can certainly change it,” Chief Hoague said.
The board was interested in pursuing different times for different areas of the town, but Chief Hoague said that’s a difficult task when there are various trash haulers working as it would be difficult to notify them of the changes in a timely manner.
“Maybe define it as commercial and residential,” Chief Hoague said, in response to the discussion of assigning different trash pick-up times to the Town.
Lt. Kissinger said creating separate rules for the assigned zones doesn’t work for noise ordinances though.
“Somebody could be right on the other side [of the zone]... making all the noise and causing problems for the people who are inside [the zone],” he said.
As the selectboard considered how to assign the different zones, Chamberlin said they should wait before they make any decision and create a map to consider which areas of the town can use more restrictions than others.
“This is one of the things that I remember most about the ordinance discussions that I’ve been to,” Chamberlin said. “You can’t do just one ordinance for an entire community that is so diverse.”
One example Chamberlin gave of separate ordinances working well was in Colchester.
“You’ve got some really urban right close to the city limits [people who are] going to call you when somebody lights a fire on their deck,” Chamberlain said. “Then you’ve got some homeowners who literally own 300 acres of land…do you really care if they’re roasting a pig.”
Chamberlin asked for a public hearing so people outside the board could voice their opinions on how the ordinances should differ.
Selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury also asked for a public hearing but she did not agree with the suggestions Chamberlin was making.
“I really think we need to have a public hearing so the public has some say before we decide we want to go splitting up the town, rural, urban or any of that, I would rather hear from the voters,” she said.
Hill-Fleury said she is concerned with breaking up the ordinance, now on its final draft, when the selectboard did not make these requests before.
“Kendall, I’m sorry but this one time I can’t agree with you,” she said.
After Hill-Fleury finished speaking, Lawrence raised his hand and said he was between Hill-Fleury and Chamberlin on this decision.
Lawrence recommended the board take out their highlighters and thoroughly go through the ordinance before their next meeting and remain in contact with Chief Hoague during that time.
Whatever decision the board or the Town wants, Chief Hoague said he and Lt. Kissinger could make it work.
“Part of the reason for the ordinance is to try and think of things that we might incur…But we’re willing to accommodate whatever the needs of the town are or restructure wording,” he said.
