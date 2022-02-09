ESSEX — Candidates running for the Essex selectboard will appeal to voters this Thursday during a live broadcast from Town Meeting TV. Bridget Higdon, managing editor of the Essex Reporter, will moderate.
Three candidates — Dawn Hill-Fleury, Andrew Champagne and Kendall Chamberlain — are vying for two three-year seats. Their forum will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
Ethan Lawrence is the only name on the ballot for the one-year seat, though Brian Shelden is running a write-in campaign. Both candidates will introduce themselves starting at 6:30 p.m.
What questions do you have for the candidates? What should Bridget ask? Tell her at bhigdon@essexreporter.com.
Forums air live on Comcast channel 1087 and Burlington Telecom cable Channels 17 and 317, online atwww.ch17.tv, and will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV’s YouTube Channel:https://bit.ly/tmdvt2022
Because of the pandemic, all of this year’s forums will be held on Zoom. The public is invited to participate virtually and viewers are encouraged to call802-862-3966to ask their municipal officials and candidates questions.
