ESSEX — Candidates running for the Village board of trustees will appeal to voters this Friday during a live broadcast from Town Meeting TV. Bridget Higdon, managing editor of the Essex Reporter, will moderate.
Two candidates — Andrew Champagne and incumbant Raj Chawla — are vying for one three-year seat. The forum will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
What questions do you have for the candidates? What should Bridget ask? Tell her at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
Forums air live on Comcast channel 1087 and Burlington Telecom cable Channels 17 and 317, online at www.ch17.tv, and will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV’s YouTube channel.
The public is invited to participate virtually and viewers are encouraged to call 802-862-3966 to ask candidates questions.
