MONTPELIER — On Wednesday, the House Committee on Government Operations took up bill H. 491, an act relating to the creation of the City of Essex Junction.
The bill asks legislators to consider the new city charter that was created by the village board of trustees in fall 2021 and approved by village voters in November. The charter seeks to separate the Village of Essex Junction and Town of Essex’s administration, clerk/treasurer, finance, information technology and public works operations.
Wednesday’s discussion was the first of many the committee will have over the course of the legislative session. Some members attended the meeting in-person at the State House while others participated virtually.
The bill's sponsors, Reps. Lori Houghton and Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction), provided testimony in-person, sharing why they believe it’s important for the community to become independent.
“Here we are today with our charter change request that creates a path forward for both communities while fully recognizing the past history of efforts,” Houghton said.
Her testimony explained that since 1958, there have been many votes about merging with or separating from the Town of Essex. The most recent vote, on a plan to merge the two communities, was in April 2021. It failed by 27 votes.
At the time of that vote’s failure, the village board of trustees asked residents a nonbinding, advisory question on whether to look into separating from the town. That question passed by a count of 2,690-709.
In May, the board of trustees began work on a new charter that would turn the village into an independent city. That charter was passed by 88% of voters, Houghton told the committee.
“It is time for our two communities, who have tried almost every conceivable relationship, to have the opportunity to thrive as two separate entities to the betterment of all residents,” Houghton said.
Many in the Essex Junction community seem to agree with her, as Rep. Samantha Lefebvre said the inboxes of she and her fellow committee members have been flooded with emails from residents.
“What an active and engaged citizenry you have,” Committee Chair Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas (D-Bradford) said.
In response to Rep. Rob LeClair’s (R-Barre Town) question about what municipal departments have been or still need to be disentangled, Houghton said an example is the municipalities’ administrations. Unified Manager Evan Teich’s contract expires in February, and the village is looking to hire its own manager.
Houghton and Dolan said they believe the trustees and the town selectboard worked collaboratively to establish a year-long transitional period that will be as fair as possible to both communities.
“In this plan [separation], everyone can name their own priorities and make it work,” Dolan said.
After Houghton and Dolan’s testimony, Tucker Anderson, from the Office of Legislative Counsel, took committee members through the bill’s finer details, which seek to create a City of Essex Junction, approve the city charter and dissolve the Village of Essex Junction.
Anderson reminded the committee of earlier precedents. For example, the committee most recently dissolved the Village of Perkinsville and merged it with the Town of Weathersfield. Before that, it turned the Village of Waterbury into the Edward Farrar Utility District.
“Before diving in, I will briefly remark that you all are experts now at dissolving villages, merging villages and dealing with village issues,” Anderson said.
Copeland Hanzas said the committee will next hear testimony from Selectboard Chair Andy Watts and Trustees President Andrew Brown. That testimony could come as early as this week.
