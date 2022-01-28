ESSEX — Greg Duggan will be appointed as the Town Manager of Essex, effective Feb. 26.
Duggan, who has served as deputy manager for the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction since 2017, will succeed outgoing Unified Manager Evan Teich.
Teich is retiring as Unified Manager of the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction at the end of February.
“The Selectboard is excited to name Greg as the Town’s next manager,” Selectboard Chair Andy Watts stated in a Jan. 27 press release. “Greg has worked closely with the Selectboard for several years, and we are unanimous in our confidence that Greg is the right person to bring stability to the organization during a time of transition as shared management with the Village of Essex Junction comes to an end."
Watts stated he and Selectboard Vice Chair Patrick Murray met with Town department heads before making the decision to appoint Duggan. Their input, he said, provided the selectboard with more confidence in its decision.
Duggan first joined the Town of Essex in 2012 as the town planner. He later served concurrently as the assistant town manager before becoming the deputy manager in July 2017.
“I’m honored that the selectboard has entrusted me with the responsibility of being Essex’s next manager,” Duggan stated in the same release. “Essex is a diverse, dynamic community with intriguing challenges and a bright future. Evan Teich has taught me a lot about municipal management and I wish him the best in retirement. I now welcome the challenge of being a town manager and look forward to working with the selectboard as well as my talented, dedicated colleagues. We have a great team in Essex that will continue to serve the entire community.”
Essex’s managerial team will be rounded out with Marguerite Ladd, who is being promoted from assistant manager to deputy manager; Human Resources Director Travis Sabataso; and Interim Finance Director Courtney Bushey, who has been promoted from assistant finance director.
