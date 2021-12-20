MONTPELIER — The Office of the Governor is seeking additional applicants for the Chittenden-8-1 House District vacancy, created following the resignation of Rep. Marybeth Redmond (D-Essex).
The Vermont Constitution empowers the governor to fill such vacancies. Since assuming office, Gov. Phil Scott has followed a Vermont tradition of appointing replacements that belong to the same political party as the outgoing official.
For such appointments, the governor’s office solicits recommendations from the local political committee, asking for not fewer than three names to be submitted for consideration.
Late last week, the Essex Democratic Committee submitted two names for consideration — Rey Garofano and Brian Shelden — but was unable to submit a third name due to lack of interest at the Dec. 16 committee meeting.
Consistent with similar situations in the past, the Governor’s Office is now seeking additional applicants to be considered alongside the individuals put forth by the committee.
Interested individuals that are of the same party as the outgoing legislator (Democrat), can email a brief letter of interest and their resume to Appointments@vermont.gov. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.
The first round of interviews with Garofano and Shelden will be scheduled immediately, and interviews for any new applicants will be scheduled the week of Dec. 27.
At Thursday's meeting of the Essex Democrats, Redmond said she was impressed that two qualified individuals were interested in serving. Though sad to be stepping down, she said it's been a privilege to serve as the community's voice in Montpelier.
She also shared that two of her proudest achievements include turning Essex's delegation into a block of Democrats and Progressives and serving on an all-woman team.
"We really changed the whole makeup of the delegation here in the Essex community ... We have tried to model in very divisive times, excellent communication, collaboration, working together and unity, coming together to solve problems," Redmond told those assembled.
