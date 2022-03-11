WASHINGTON D.C. — Last night, the U.S. Senate passed the spending bill that will fund the federal government for the rest of this fiscal year. The bill now goes to President Biden for his signature.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, headed the bill’s negotiations for the last several months. Some of the $167 million Leahy has included in the bill for Vermont will be spent in Essex Junction.
$3 million will support the redevelopment of the Essex Junction Multimodal Train and Bus Station, which village trustees say is in dire need of improvements.
“It's fantastic news,” Village President Andrew Brown told the Reporter. “We really appreciate Senator Leahy, his staff and all the leadership that he's done to help ensure that the busiest train station in the state can actually be a warm, welcoming environment.”
The current station, located on Railroad Avenue, is small and provides minimal shelter for an estimated 20,000 annual rail and bus patrons. The waiting room for passengers is limited and public bathrooms are unavailable. With deteriorating walls, signs and structures, it’s unwelcoming to visitors.
In May 2021, Essex Junction filed a request for funding through the Congressionally Directed Spending process, which allows senators to earmark federal money for projects in their home states.
Now approved, the $3 million request will allow the village to fulfill the promise of the 2016 study that resulted in trustees opting for a “partial build,” which would place a large open-trussed roof, canopy-sized, to cover the flat roofed station building and the train and bus loading areas.
“This is something that staff, the trustees, have been working on for years, and the fact that it’s coming to fruition is a great thing for our community and for the state as a whole,” Brown said.
Next steps include turning the $3 million into a non-competitive grant program for the village, which Brown said will still take some time.
In a statement released Friday, Leahy said he made sure Vermonters had a seat at the table when the federal spending bill was written.
“This bill reflects Vermont priorities and ideas and values,” he stated. “I am proud to have worked with community leaders in our Green Mountain State to include these projects and proposals in this comprehensive Appropriations bill.”
Some of the other Vermont projects in the bill include:
- St. Michael’s College: $400,000 to establish a Center for Global Engagement to provide support for international internships and study abroad opportunities, international research opportunities for faculty, an international lecture series, and mentorship opportunities linking students to Vermont’s New American population.
- Ethan Allen Air Force Base: $4.66 million will support a new family readiness center to provide easier access and space tailored to service of families of members of the National Guard.
- National Farm to School Institute: $5 million to establish a National Farm To School Institute at Shelburne Farms in Vermont to provide technical and practical assistance to farm to school programs in Vermont and around the country. Shelburne Farms has been a longtime leader in Farm to School activities.
- Highgate Springs Port of Entry: $85 million to replace the Highgate Springs land port of entry as the existing port is out of date and currently experiences significant wait times at peak travel periods due to its design. A new LPOE will increase U.S. national security, allow for quicker screening of travelers and will dedicate more space to commercial traffic.
