Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Grand Isle, Western Addison, Western Chittenden and Western Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow, possibly mixed with rain at the onset will overspread the region late this evening and become moderate to periodically heavy at times Saturday with snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour possible. Snow tapers off Saturday evening and comes to an end by Sunday morning. In addition, gusty northwest winds up to 45 mph will develop Saturday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Blowing snow may develop and significantly reduce visibility across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&