ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Westford School District school board is seeking a sophomore student to represent student interests and work with school board members as a student representative.
The student will be responsible for attending all school board meetings, which occur on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
They will also be required to meet with their student mentor to go over the agenda prior to each meeting and may periodically present to the school board on topics of interest to students.
The student representative can participate in board discussions but are not allowed to vote or participate in executive sessions.
To apply, students must submit a form in order to document their qualifications and interest in the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.