ESSEX – The Essex Westford School District board finalized its code of conduct on Tuesday after months of revisions and feedback from board members.
The board first began discussing the code of conduct on Feb. 1 as part of its ongoing work to review all district policies.
Board Chair Erin Kennedy Knox said at the time that reviewing policies is part of the board’s newly-adopted “policy governance” model. But the review of the code of conduct and board norms was also in part prompted by recent actions of board member Elizabeth Cady, who some members believe is stepping out of line.
Since being elected to the board, Cady has caused controversy by using her school board member status to promote political events in opposition to Critical Race Theory.
Critical Race Theory, which refers to a graduate level field of study, is a term that has been used by some politicians and members of the public to criticize how public schools teach about racism.
Cady also wrote a letter which was published in several local conservative news outlets comparing choosing not to wear a mask to being a Jew during the Holocaust.
Cady criticized the code of conduct for blocking her freedom of speech in a comment during Tuesday’s board meeting and abstained from voting on the policy.
“I have never violated the code of conduct,” she said. “This whole exercise validates why people are frustrated with this board, who is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.”
All other board members voted in favor of the policy and it passed.
The new code of conduct
After discussing the code of conduct policy on Feb. 1, board members Andre Roy, Jack Behlendorf, Diane Clemens and Maddie Ahmadi met to draft a monitoring report.
Clerk Brendan Kinney told the board on Tuesday the group came up with three recommendations for revisions including creating a training program on norms for new and existing members and creating a procedure for when a board member violates the code of conduct.
The group’s report also recommends increasing efforts to improve the behavior of the board and community members at meetings and public engagements after past breaches of decorum.
“Special efforts should be made to remind members of the board and public on expectations of behavior for improved civil discourse and safety,” Kinney said.
While the board has always had a code of conduct, this is the first code of conduct that was worked with under the model of policy governance, Knox said.
“The purpose of this is to be reflective of what we’re doing and monitor ourselves and each other to improve,” she said.
‘My loyalty is not to the board.’
During Tuesday’s meeting, Cady said the policy was too focused on criticizing her, rather than improving the whole board.
“One of the problems I see with the document is that it focuses so much on projecting a negative opinion on me personally that it detracts from the overall policy,” she said.
With many of the examples in the monitoring report involving her, Cady said the policy projects censorship of her and whoever in the future might dissent from the rest of the board. She said she was elected by the majority of voters because of her views of not being satisfied with the current board and its agenda.
“My loyalty is not to the board but to the constituents who had that trust in me,” she said.
In her opinion, the policy sees views divergent from the majority of the boards’ as something negative that should not be tolerated. Instead, the board should be spending its time on how diverse thoughts could better mesh to improve education and strengthen student outcomes, she said.
Knox asked Cady how she would characterize some of the articles she wrote disagreeing with the board.
“I think it's a waste of time to go through this. I wrote an article that had to do with my opinions, not the board’s,” she said.
‘It’s about how it’s being said.’
Board member Robert Carpenter said that while he agrees with Cady that different opinions should be valued, that’s not really what the new, revised code of conduct is about.
“This is less about different ideologies and more about to not detract from board’s mission. “ he said.
Ahmadi, one of the student representatives on the board, said the monitoring committee tried to be really intentional about the examples they used in their report.
“It’s less about what is being said and more about how it is being said,” she said.
Roy expressed concern that the policy could limit how school board members could help constituents with questions or with public forums.
“The difference here is that board members can’t act on their own on board matters,” Kinney said in response. “When we host public forums, it's because we all decide to do it.”
Roy expressed concern over the direction the board might be heading, even as a member of the committee who helped design the new code of conduct.
The training for new and existing board members as well as disciplinary policies for when the policy was violated would still need to be finalized, Knox said.
“I think it's a very good start,” she said.
