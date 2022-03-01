ESSEX — The preliminary vote totals are in. Here are the results for Town Meeting 2022 in Essex.
Essex municipal budget
The Town of Essex municipal budget passed. Totaling $16.68 million, the budget includes more money for Essex Rescue, mental health supports, equity initiatives and tow per diem firefighters.
The tax rate will increase by 4%, and for the owner of a $280,000 home, that increase equates to $59.36.
Retail cannabis sales in Essex
Voters approved the sale of retail cannabis in Essex.
Approved retailers can begin selling cannabis for recreational use as soon as Oct. 1. The Town of Essex will have some power to regulate where and how its sold.
Selectboard for a 3-year term
Kendall Chamberlain and Dawn Hill-Fleury won the election for a 3-year term on the Essex selectboard.
Selectboard for a 1-year term
Ethan Lawrence won the election for the 1-year seat on the Essex selectboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.