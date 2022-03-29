The Town Manager for Essex, Greg Duggan, is pleased to officially introduce the members of the newly reorganized managerial team.
Marguerite Ladd was promoted from Assistant Manager to Deputy Manager. Marguerite was hired in January 2021 as the Assistant Manager for the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction after serving as the Town Administrator for Cambridge.
She has led important strategic initiatives for the Town and the Village with her work on the Committee for Equity in Essex and, most recently, solidifying funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Courtney Bushey was promoted to Interim Finance Director after working for more than three years as the Assistant Finance Director for the Town and the Village.
Courtney has a decade of municipal finance experience, serving in various finance roles during that time. She has overseen the Town and Village audits the past several years, in addition to daily oversight of the municipalities’ financial operations.
Human Resources Director Travis Sabataso continues to work for Essex after starting employment with the Town in 2017.
Travis spent the past four years overseeing human resources for the Town and Village, and has been instrumental in everything from implementing Covid-19 precautions to negotiating union contracts.
Rounding out the team, Tammy Getchell was hired as the Public Information Officer/Assistant to the Manager. Tammy moved to Vermont in 2018 after working for more than 13 years for three towns in Maine that share municipal services and operations.
She later co-owned an environmentally-conscious consulting business that focused on increasing the presence of Native American-owned companies. Tammy provided administrative and project support to the Town and Village until shared management ended this past February.
Tammy has managed the Town’s Human Services Funding program and was a key member of the organizing committee for Out and About in Essex, among many other crucial support functions. Tammy’s role with Essex will continue to provide support for administration with an added emphasis on communications and community engagement.
“I am fortunate and thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with Marguerite, Courtney, Travis, and Tammy,” Duggan said. “They have proven themselves essential in making sure our local government operates effectively and efficiently for our residents, our Selectboard, and our employees. With their talent, expertise, and existing knowledge of the Town of Essex, we have a great managerial team to help the community transition into the next phase of its history.”
Shared management for the Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction ended on February 25, creating the need to fill the gaps where administrative work was previously completed by shared positions.
For more information please contact Town Manager Greg Duggan at 802-878-1341 or gduggan@essex.org.
