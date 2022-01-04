ESSEX — The selectboard on Monday night tabled a discussion about implementing a local options tax, citing the lack of time needed to educate the public before a Town Meeting Day vote.
The local options tax is a 1% sales tax that, if approved by voters, can be levied on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
“It’s one of the few ways the town has to raise additional revenue,” Deputy Manager Greg Duggan said during the Jan. 3 meeting.
In a memo he wrote to the board, Duggan said if the state legislature approves the village’s separation from the town, a local option tax could be an important way to mitigate the loss in the town outside the village’s (TOV) property tax base.
Implementing all available local option taxes would generate approximately $1.5 million for Essex. Most dollars would come from the retail tax, with smaller portions coming from meals, alcohol sales and rooms. The town could decide to implement taxes on all of those, or for example, just rooms.
The revenue generated could be used to reduce property taxes, fund capital or pay for special projects.
Essex residents would not be the only people paying the tax. Some of the revenue would be generated by people from outside the community who shop and dine in Essex. Unified Manager Evan Teich said Lowe’s is a great example of a store that is patronized by a whole region of Vermonters.
Several surrounding municipalities have been utilizing a 1% local option tax for years, including Burlington, Colchester, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski.
A survey was available from Dec. 9-29 to gather the community’s input on a local option tax. Duggan said the survey received 606 responses, a number on par with past surveys on other topics issued by the town.
Nearly all of those respondents said they were residents of Essex or Essex Junction. Approximately 40% of respondents said they were very or somewhat likely to support a local option tax on retail sales of meals and alcoholic beverages.
About 50% of respondents indicated they were unlikely to support those local option taxes, and about 10% were undecided.
The ratios were flipped for a local option tax on rooms, where a little more than 50% of respondents indicated they were very or somewhat likely to support such a tax, with just less than 40% saying they were very or somewhat unlikely to support a rooms tax.
Most respondents said they’d like to see the revenue generated go toward property tax reduction and capital improvements. Many respondents also submitted written comments for other ideas.
Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said the most challenging aspect of implementing a local option tax on retail purchases is online sales. Because all residents have an Essex Junction mailing address and an Essex Junction zip code, it will be difficult to parse out taxes to each municipality.
“That does not get resolved by waiting [to put this on the ballot],” Watts said.
John DeMerit, a resident who spoke during public comment, said this ambiguity about addresses is one of the reasons he does not support a local options tax.
“You can’t differentiate by zip code where that money would ideally go,” he said. “I’m not sure that I’m comfortable paying a sales tax that only benefits the Junction upon separation.”
Dollars spent locally will be easier to collect. Should the state legislature approve an independent City of Essex Junction, taxes paid at Essex businesses will go to the TOV and taxes paid in Essex Junction will go to the city.
Board members Tracey Delphia and Dawn Hill-Fleury questioned whether it was better to implement a local options tax or increase the municipal property tax to generate the needed revenue.
Patrick Murray asked whether the board could realistically change the view of the near 60% of survey takers who said they would unlikely support the tax in two months' time.
“I am 100% for this tax,” he said. “But if we put it on the ballot, I’m not convinced the selectboard [and town staff] has the capacity right now to go out and try to sell this plan.”
Delphia said she still has more questions than answers about the tax, including exemptions and how the possibility of separation would impact down the line. Hill-Fleury agreed.
“I don’t think this is the right time to bring this up,” Hill-Fleury said. “I would really like to see the dust settle on separation first, and then revisit this for the town.”
Village Trustees President Andrew Brown, who was in attendance virtually, said since the selectboard is not putting the tax on the 2022 Town Meeting Day ballot, he will propose it for the village’s April ballot.
