The Essex Police Department reported 188 incidents during the week of Sept. 5-11. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Sept. 5:
1:09 a.m. -- Alarm (Center Road)
8:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
12:34 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
6:39 p.m. -- Assist-Public (West St)
7:52 p.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
8:26 p.m. -- DUI (Pearl St)
10:12 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Susie Wilson Road)
Tuesday, Sept. 6:
1:56 a.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
3:15 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Ethan Allen Ave)
7:52 a.m. -- Assist-Court (Owaissa Ave)
8:50 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
10:50 a.m. -- Suspicious Person (Essex Way)
2:41 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road/Clara Hill Ln)
3:31 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Park St)
Wednesday, Sept. 7:
4:19 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Essex Way)
8:28 a.m. -- Alarm (Park St)
10:19 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Park St)
2:09 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Colchester Road)
3:00 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Birch Ln)
5:07 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Brickyard Ln)
7:51 p.m. -- Alarm (Upper Main St)
Thursday, Sept. 8:
8:24 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/Brownell St)
10:20 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
10:49 a.m -- Suspicious Person (Susie Wilson Road)
11:06 a.m. -- Mental Health (Maple St)
2:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
3:49 p.m. -- ID Theft (Athens Dr)
5:01 p.m. -- Larceny-from building (Park St)
Friday, Sept. 9:
2:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/West St Ext)
7:45 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Main St)
10:37 a.m. -- Trespassing (Park St)
11:50 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
12:31 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (West St/West St Ext)
12:49 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Sydney Dr)
5:07 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (River Road)
Saturday, Sept. 10:
12:02 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Steeplebush Road/Cardinal Ln)
3:40 a.m. -- Assault (Susie Wilson Road)
8:54 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Market St)
2:35 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pearl St)
4:16 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Center Road)
6:37 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Greenfield Ct)
11:07 p.m. -- Arson (Baker St)
Sunday, Sept. 11:
6:56 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Susie Wilson Road)
9:06 a.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Browns River Road)
12:32 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Catella Road)
2:13 p.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
3:14 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Jericho Road)
4:57 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Pinecrest Dr)
9:56 p.m. -- Suspicious Person (Abare Ave)
