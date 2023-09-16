This is a sampling of the police log for this week. View the entire police here.
Monday, Sept. 4:
1:16 a.m. -- Missing Person (Pearl St.)
2:33 a.m. -- Alarm (Carmichael St.)
8:06 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Kimberly Dr.)
10:23 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (River Road)
1:05 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Market Pl.)
1:11 p.m. -- Alarm (Park St.)
7:56 p.m. -- Overdose (Baker St.)
Tuesday, Sept. 5:
3:26 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (River Road)
6:22 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
7:50 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Fort Parkway)
9:53 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
10:36 a.m. -- Disturbance (Pearl St.)
1:50 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St.)
3:21 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Upland Road)
Wednesday, Sept. 6:
12:28 a.m. -- Fireworks (Oakwood Ln)
1:00 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Railroad Ave.)
9:52 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
10:00 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road)
11:30 a.m. -- Trespassing (River Road)
1:59 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road/Red Barn Road)
3:25 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pinecrest Dr.)
Thursday, Sept. 7:
10:47 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Tanglewood Dr.)
11:11 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Mansfield Ave./Pleasant St.)
1:58 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Susie Wilson Road/Market Pl.)
3:55 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Saybrook Road)
4:24 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (River Road)
8:18 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Maple St.)
10:10 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Park St.)
Friday, Sept. 8:
8:37 a.m. -- Assist-DRE (Saint George Road)
9:45 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
12:37 p.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St.)
1:04 p.m. -- Mental Health (Bluestem Road)
1:41 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Brigham Hill Road)
1:28 p.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
4:16 p.m. -- Assist-Schools (Park St.)
Saturday, Sept. 9:
4:57 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Brickyard Road/Main St.)
10:45 a.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St.)
12:25 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Taft St.)
3:47 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Kellogg Road)
7:38 p.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Pearl St.)
8:40 p.m. -- Medical Incident (Pearl St.)
10:25 p.m. -- Alarm (Kellogg Road)
Sunday, Sept. 10:
12:44 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Button Dr.)
9:35 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Pearl St.)
10:17 a.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
12:03 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (South St.)
2:15 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Drury Dr.)
3:03 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Mansfield Ave.)
4:32 p.m. -- Alarm (Founders Road)
