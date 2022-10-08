The Essex Police Department reported 212 incidents during the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Sept. 26:
12:35 a.m. -- Missing Person (Beech St)
3:29 a.m. -- Utility Problem (Pearl St/Hillcrest Road)
8:30 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Susie Wilson Road)
9:27 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St)
12:14 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Sunderland Way)
2:56 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
4:32 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Main St)
Tuesday, Sept. 27:
8:11 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Lincoln St)
10:26 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Sunderland Way)
11:12 a.m. -- Suicidal-Subject/Attempt (Pearl St)
1:02 p.m. -- Fraud (Clover Dr)
3:06 p.m. -- Assist-Public (South St)
5:21 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Main St)
6:25 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Colchester Road)
Wednesday, Sept. 28:
2:03 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Lincoln Pl)
4:33 a.m. -- Alarm (River Road)
5:44 a.m. -- Ordinance Violation (Lincoln St/Lincoln Terrace)
8:07 a.m. -- Stalking (Autumn Pond Way)
1:04 p.m. -- Animal-Noise (Rustic Dr)
3:01 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Educational Dr)
3:55 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
Thursday, Sept. 29:
8:28 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (River Road)
11:02 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
12:08 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
1:41 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
2:43 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
3:44 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Railroad Ave)
4:17 p.m. -- Citizens Dispute (River Road)
Friday, Sept. 30:
1:12 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Sunderland Way)
10:02 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
10:09 a.m. -- Death Investigation (Skyline Dr)
11:10 a.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Pearl St)
1:05 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Essex Way)
1:59 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
2:41 p.m. -- Animal Problem (Giles Dr)
Saturday, Oct. 1:
9:45 a.m. -- Directed Patrol (Maple St)
1:18 p.m. -- Alarm (Morse Dr)
4:40 p.m. -- Fraud (Cascade Ct)
5:07 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I289 Mm11)
7:24 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Saybrook Road)
7:59 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Essex Way)
10:01 p.m. -- Alarm (Hagan Dr)
Sunday, Oct. 2:
12:53 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Sawmill Road)
2:04 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Williston Road, Williston)
10:40 a.m. -- DUI (Center Road)
11:55 a.m. -- Medical Incident (River St)
1:54 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Susie Wilson Road)
2:40 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (East St)
5:04 p.m. -- Missing Person (Fuller Pl)
8:27 p.m. -- Mental Health (Park Terrace)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.