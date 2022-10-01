The Essex Police Department reported 166 incidents during the week of Sept. 19-25. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Sept. 19:
12:40 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Baker St)
8:11 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Susie Wilson Road)
10:04 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Old Colchester Road)
4:08 p.m. -- Assault (Main St)
7:38 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Susie Wilson Road)
10:25 p.m. -- Mental Health (River Road)
11:28 p.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Pearl St)
Tuesday, Sept. 20:
5:05 a.m. -- Alarm (Susie Wilson Road)
6:45 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Maple St)
8:52 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Autumn Pond Way)
9:30 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pleasant St)
10:23 a.m. -- Larceny -from vehicle (Pearl St)
11:54 a.m. -- Fraud (Corporate Dr)
1:46 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
Wednesday, Sept. 21:
5:20 a.m. -- Larceny-Stolen Motor Vehicle (Beech St)
9:38 a.m. --Traffic Stop (Upper Main Street)
10:11 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (River Road)
11:10 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
2:25 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Sand Hill Road)
2:57 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Rustic Dr)
3:42 p.m. --- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Brigham Hill Road)
Thursday, Sept. 22:
5:18 a.m. -- Disturbance (Lincoln St)
8:42 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Susie Wilson Road)
9:22 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
9:53 a.m. -- Public Speaking (Center Road)
12:45 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Cherokee Ave)
2:46 p.m. -- Fraud (Carmichael St)
6:00 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (River Road/I 289)
Friday, Sept. 23:
12:05 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Rustic Dr)
8:48 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Susie Wilson Road)
11:22 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Carmichael St)
11:31 a.m. -- Alarm (Central St)
12:05 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Lincoln St)
2:38 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Drury Dr/Upland Road)
4:30 p.m. -- Ordinance Violation (Pearl St)
Saturday, Sept. 24:
8:16 a.m. -- Larceny-from person (Countryside Dr)
2:13 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Colchester Road)
5:51 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (River Road)
6:10 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (Susie Wilson Byp/Colchester Road)
6:20 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (Pearl St)
7:12 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Main St/Educational Dr)
8:50 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Essex Way)
Sunday, Sept. 25:
12:38 a.m. -- Disturbance (Susie Wilson Road)
1:07 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pinecrest Dr)
7:37 a.m. -- Arrest Warrant (Sunderland Way)
9:12 a.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
10:00 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Pearl St)
10:51 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Susie Wilson Road)
12:40 p.m. -- Disturbance-Family (Autumn Pond Way)
9:15 p.m. -- Custodial Dispute (Indian Brook Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.