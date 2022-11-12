The Essex Police Department reported 172 incidents during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Oct. 31:
7:54 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Susie Wilson Road)
9:32 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Spruce Ln)
9:50 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Educational Dr)
11:23 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Craftsbury Ct)
3:10 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Sydney Dr)
4:41 p.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Susie Wilson Road)
8:56 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (S Summit St/Cherokee Ave)
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
2:58 a.m. -- Alarm (Kellogg Road)
8:12 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St)
9:41 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Weed Road/VT Route 15)
10:00 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Essex Way)
12:29 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Jericho Road)
2:21 p.m. -- Larceny-Retail Theft (Pearl St)
3:23 p.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Educational Dr)
Wednesday, Nov. 2:
4:13 a.m. -- Juvenile-Runaway (Susie Wilson Road)
7:28 a.m. -- Missing Person (Lincoln St)
9:33 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Ethan Allen Ave)
12:07 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Old Stage Road)
1:09 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Educational Dr)
2:13 p.m. -- Trespassing (East St)
3:09 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Founders Road)
4:56 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Essex Way)
7:31 p.m. -- Assist-Motorist (I 289)
Thursday Nov. 3:
8:07 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Susie Wilson Road)
9:13 a.m. -- Assault (Educational Dr)
11:55 a.m. -- Missing Person (Winterlane Cir)
4:41 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Winterlane Cir)
5:05 p.m. -- Directed Patrol (Susie Wilson Byp)
5:13 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pearl St)
6:06 p.m. -- Fraud (Sunset Dr)
Friday, Nov. 4:
2:49 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
8:26 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:38 a.m. -- Background Investigation (Maple St)
11:47 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Pearl St)
12:02 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Baker St)
12:50 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Oakwood Ln)
2:22 p.m. --Assist-Agency (Railroad Ave)
Saturday, Nov. 5:
6:09 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Landfill Ln)
11:25 a.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Jericho Road)
3:13 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pine Ct)
4:39 p.m. -- Alarm (Colchester Road)
4:41 p.m. -- Foot Patrol (Maple St)
8:15 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Pearl St)
10:00 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Main St)
Sunday, Nov. 6:
12:13 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Kiln Road)
1:55 a.m. -- Assist-Motorist (Pearl St)
2:31 a.m. -- Alarm (Meadow Terr)
10:41 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Susie Wilson Road)
12:29 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
1:07 p.m. -- Larceny-from person (Baker St)
1:45 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Billie Butler Dr)
