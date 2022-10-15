The Essex Police Department reported 202 incidents during the week of Oct. 3-9. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Oct. 3:
12:07 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Maple St)
12:23 a.m. -- Phone Problem/Harassment (Beech St)
9:21 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Center Road)
11:11 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Old Stage Road)
1:22 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Allen Martin Dr)
2:54 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Old Colchester Road)
5:13 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Carmichael St)
8:08 p.m. -- Accident-Injury (Pearl St)
Tuesday, Oct. 4:
5:52 a.m. -- Disturbance-Family (West St)
11:12 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
1:20 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Drury Dr)
2:37 p.m. -- Alarm (Hagan Dr)
3:48 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
5:10 p.m. -- Animal Problem (Essex Highlands)
8:20 p.m. -- Assist-Medical (Fort Pkwy/Susie Wilson Road)
Wednesday, Oct. 5:
9:59 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Railroad Ave)
10:48 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Sunderland Way)
12:32 p.m. -- Traffic stop (Pinecrest Dr)
2:44 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St/Susie Wilson Road)
3:26 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Baker St)
7:07 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Pearl St)
9:25 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Maple St)
11:39 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr/Joshua Way)
Thursday, Oct. 6:
3:00 a.m. -- Unlawful Mischief/Vandalism (Sand Hill Road)
4:51 a.m. -- Alarm (Red Pine Cir)
8:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road/Naylor Road)
8:45 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road)
11:00 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Essex Way)
12:56 p.m. -- Animal-Problem (Essex Highlands)
2:29 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Lincoln St)
Friday, Oct. 7:
4:35 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Park St)
8:16 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
9:27 a.m. -- Public Speaking (Oliver Wight Dr)
11:49 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Jericho Road/Browns River Road)
12:31 p.m. -- Fraud (Brigham Road)
4:20 p.m. -- Trespassing (Gauthier Dr)
7:34 p.m. -- Parking Problem (Autumn Pond Way)
Saturday, Oct. 8:
4:12 a.m. -- Unsecure Premise (Essex Way)
7:13 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (South St)
9:46 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (Lincoln St)
4:52 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Upper Main St)
5:34 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Iroquois Ave)
6:40 p.m. -- Alarm (Old Stage Road)
7:34 p.m. -- Assault (Baker St)
Sunday, Oct. 9:
12:35 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St/Park St)
1:04 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pearl St/Susie Wilson Road)
4:19 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (East St)
12:46 p.m. -- Alarm (Browns River Road)
7:51 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Colchester Road)
9:13 p.m. -- Assist-Agency (Sugartree Ln)
11:06 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Essex Way)
