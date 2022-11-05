The Essex Police Department reported 166 incidents during the week of Oct. 24-30. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Oct. 24:
3:24 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Rustic Dr)
5:15 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Browns River Road / Pettingill Road)
8:16 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
10:02 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Old Colchester Road)
2:10 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Pearl St)
4:05 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
5:02 p.m. -- Mental Health (Pearl St)
6:06 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Hayden St)
Tuesday, Oct. 25:
5:46 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Sand Hill Road)
6:17 a.m. -- Trespassing (River Road)
8:20 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
9:43 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Maple St)
12:45 p.m. -- Death Investigation (Dalton Dr)
6:05 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Elm St/Maple St)
8:56 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Joshua Way)
Wednesday, Oct. 26:
1:02 a.m. -- Intoxicated Person (Beech St)
2:20 a.m. -- Mental Health (Carmichael St)
7:39 a.m. -- Graffiti (Hubbells Falls Road)
9:00 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Devon Hill Ct)
12:31 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
3:08 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Pearl St)
4:40 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Carmichael St)
Thursday, Oct. 27:
5:21 a.m. -- Alarm (Carmichael St)
8:43 a.m. -- Animal-Problem (West St)
9:11 a.m. -- Fraud (Park St)
9:36 a.m. -- Death Investigation (Carmichael St)
10:00 a.m. -- Animal-Bite (Margaret St)
3:02 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Maplelawn Dr)
6:22 p.m. -- Alarm (Essex Way)
7:31 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Center Road)
Friday, Oct. 28:
1:17 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Cherokee Ave)
8:11 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Sunderland Way)
10:17 a.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
10:37 a.m. -- Welfare Check (Baker St)
2:08 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Kellogg Road)
3:58 p.m. -- Animal-Bite (West St)
4:30 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
Saturday, Oct. 29:
1:51 a.m. -- Medical Incident (Jackson St)
3:12 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Jericho Road)
9:21 a.m. -- Larceny-from vehicle (Ewing Pl)
2:00 p.m. -- Mental Health (Greenbriar Dr)
2:38 p.m. -- Found/Lost Property (Pearl St)
5:23 p.m. -- Alarm (Colchester Road)
6:35 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St)
Sunday, Oct. 30:
2:29 a.m. -- Alarm (Prospect St)
3:18 a.m. -- Alarm (Maple St)
9:07 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Colchester Road)
11:47 a.m. -- Missing Person (Indigo Ln)
1:40 p.m. -- Mental Health (Bixby Hill Road)
5:50 p.m. -- Threatening/Harassment (West St)
6:16 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Woods End Dr)
