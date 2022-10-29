The Essex Police Department reported 173 incidents during the week of Oct. 17-23. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Oct. 17:
7:22 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Brickyard Road)
8:47 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Maple St/Mansfield Ave)
9:52 a.m. -- Mental Health (Juniper Ridge Road)
10:16 a.m. -- Parking Problem (Pearl St)
12:28 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (Pearl St)
5:33 p.m. -- Fraud (Pearl St)
6:47 p.m. -- Pornography (Greenfield Road Ext)
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
4:19 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Park St/Essex Road)
5:38 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Pearl St)
9:20 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Railroad St/Maple St)
10:47 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Lincoln St/Red Barn Road)
12:01 p.m. -- Larceny-Other (Pearl St)
4:54 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Gaines Ct)
7:09 p.m. -- Disorderly Conduct (Susie Wilson Road)
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
7:27 a.m. -- Larceny-from vechicle (I 289 Exit 7/Colchester Road)
8:35 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinecrest Dr)
10:29 a.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Greenwood Ave)
11:46 a.m. -- Accident-Damage (Kimberly Dr/Pinecrest Dr)
2:46 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Colchester Road)
3:27 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Stonebrook Circ)
6:18 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I 289)
Thursday, Oct. 20:
3:42 a.m. -- Noise Disturbance (Center Road)
7:53 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Main St)
10:07 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (Park St)
12:55 p.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Carmichael St)
4:38 p.m. -- Fraud (Aspen Dr)
5:05 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (River View Dr)
8:13 p.m. -- Juvenile-Runaway (Lincoln St)
Friday, Oct. 21:
6:57 a.m. -- Alarm (Market Pl)
10:30 a.m. -- Assist-Agency (Patricia Pl)
3:25 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Pinewood Dr)
4:05 p.m. -- ATV Incident (Hayden St)
5:16 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Kellogg Road/Gauthier Dr)
5:40 p.m. -- Welfare Check (Maple St)
10:50 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Essex Way)
Saturday, Oct. 22:
8:59 a.m. -- Alarm (Corporate Dr)
10:24 a.m. - Mental Health (Cherokee Ave)
2:59 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Browns River Road)
4:54 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Maple St)
6:09 p.m. -- Accident-Damage (River Road)
6:20 p.m. -- Suspicious Person/Circumstance (Sunderland Way)
6:39 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (Colonel Page Road)
Sunday, Oct. 23:
2:18 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (Pleasant St)
3:12 a.m. -- Traffic Stop (I289 Exit 9)
3:47 a.m. -- 911 Hang Up (Rustic Dr)
7:14 a.m. -- Alarm (Sunset Dr)
12:35 p.m. -- Assist-Public (Greenwood Ave)
2:55 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (I289/Rock Cut)
6:29 p.m. -- Traffic Stop (Tanglewood Dr/Sand Hill Road)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.